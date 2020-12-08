Scientists from Leopoldina call for compulsory education to be abolished by Christmas | Free press

The federal and state governments are discussing how to deal with the fact that corona infections are barely decreasing. The National Academy of Sciences has now made recommendations, and they are difficult.

Berlin (dpa) – Given the persistently high number of new infections, the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina is calling for a drastic tightening of the corona measures.

Compulsory education should be lifted from next week until the Christmas holidays and contacts should be “kept to the absolute minimum”, according to a press release. “From December 24, 2020 until at least January 10, 2021, public life should largely rest in Germany and there should be a hard lockdown.” To this end, all shops except those for groceries should be closed, the Christmas holidays in educational establishments should be extended and the home office should be allowed if possible.

In addition, for the restart of classes from January 10, the scientists recommend uniform land rules for changing classes in high schools, which must start from a certain level of infection. Mouth and nose protection must be compulsory in the classroom for all classes.

“What is also needed is a long-term political agreement on a clear, multi-level and nationally uniform system of rules that will apply to a certain number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A uniform and comprehensible procedure makes the measures transparent, comprehensible and plannable for citizens and businesses, ”he continues.

The Leopoldina justifies his demands with the high number of daily deaths and the currently enormous burden on the medical staff in hospitals.

According to participants, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also emphasized in a video meeting of the parliamentary group of the Union on Monday that the earlier measures would not allow the high number of infections. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had not ruled out stricter rules.

It is still unclear whether the federal government and the prime minister will get back together before Christmas. Not all heads of state consider this necessary. So far, new consultations are scheduled for January 4.