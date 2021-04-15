Science predicts what players’ hands will look like in the future

As the video game continues to appeal to more people and its followers have increased with the first containment, scientists have proposed a model that can be used to imagine what players’ hands might look like in the future.

Tomorrow’s player?

Video games are part of our daily life. They’re no longer just for geeks, they’re more popular than ever. So much so that many people have testified that they actively recorded video games while in custody in March 2020.

We hear today that scientists have teamed up with Slot Wise, a UK medium that specializes in gambling, to create a 3D model of a gamer’s hand in the future if our video game consumption habits are maintained.

As can be seen in this figure, the index and middle fingers are extremely stretched, the shoot is both larger and more muscular, while the ring and little fingers remain roughly their current size. There is also a significant gap between the index / middle finger and the ring / little finger duet.

These physiognomic changes would be a necessity to allow the player to better understand their joystick. In fact, increasing the number of buttons on the joysticks requires stretching the thumb and forefinger.

While this modeling could serve as a prevention advertisement against video games, the chances that it will represent a future reality seem questionable, to say the least. Indeed, several factors need to be considered. First of all, the evolution of VR (Virtual Reality) technology could change in the future, and this could profoundly change our way of consuming video games by competing with game controllers.

Then we have to ask ourselves how the console controllers are structured. If over time they tend to get bigger and, admittedly, have more buttons than before, then of course one of the designers’ biggest goals is player comfort. While always looking for more responsiveness and performance, try as much as possible not to compromise comfort and ease of use. The goal, if possible, is to prevent the player from stretching digitally.

Finally, we need to take into account daily and weekly game time. If these hands could be an asset to better understand more powerful controls, it is difficult to guess where the evolutionary advantage might be under other circumstances. Especially since not only the video game can shape a hand: manual labor, also practicing a musical instrument.

Be careful, if this modeling seems as much a scientific projection as it is a joke, it remains very interesting: in fact, we may be amazed at the joystick’s power-to-comfort ratio mentioned above. Especially since it is true that this report can be unbalanced at times, especially in esports.