Schwarzenegger’s son is the handsome boy of the moment (and participates in the new Netflix movie)

A long and somewhat unpronounceable nickname may not help you start a career in the world of fame. Unless that nickname was Schwarzenegger. In this case, the last name might even be too heavy a burden on the shoulder. This is not the case with Patrick.

At the age of 27, Patrick Schwarzenegger is more than the pretty boy who was born and raised in a golden cradle. The boy might even be one of the privileged who could choose to live a rested life without much worry. But not. He is super active, is involved in several projects and at the same time manages to follow in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps without taking the risk of living in the muscular shadow of his father.

The actor is one of the protagonists of “Moxie,” a dramatic comedy directed by Amy Poehler, which appeared on Netflix this Wednesday, March 3rd. Before that he had already excelled in “Daniel: Amizade Frightening” in the role of the deceptively friendly Daniel. The dangerous side of the character caught his attention. “The character couldn’t be more different than me,” said the actor at the time of his debut in an interview with “Variety”.

Patrick’s passion for cinema is old and even very obvious: as a child, he had the opportunity to take part in the filming of some of his father’s projects. He has fond memories of that time and even says that one of the things that cost him the most was when his father became Governor of California and “he left Universal Studios for Capitol Hill,” a lot more boring for him a child.

The only negative experience was while filming Batman & Robin, and that’s not because it is one of the worst superhero films ever made. It was when he saw his father, bald, blue and scary, in the role of Mr. Freeze. “I think I was scared of him,” he recalls.

As a teenager, he even had the opportunity to do some small roles with his father, but said no. His first experience even came early, in a minor role in the baseball comedy “Failed … by a thread”. The father was not part of the cast. Just six years later, he would begin his on-screen career. Patrick wanted to do things his way.

For the same reason, while his father made the transition from Mister Universe to mythical characters like Conan or Terminator in the 1980s, Patrick said no to action movie roles. That doesn’t mean he didn’t learn lessons from his father.

At the age of 15, the young man had already started his first entrepreneurial project with two friends: Project360 was an environmentally friendly clothing line with a casual look, with part of the proceeds always going to charity. The brand still exists and has attracted the attention of well-known personalities such as Eva Longoria.

As a teenager, Patrick embarked on a modeling career that led him to appear in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein. However, it wasn’t fashionable that we wanted to stand out. He even admitted that he hated the area. “I shouldn’t have said it like that,” said “Variety” at the time. And there he explained: “It’s not my passion. I love the world of fashion, clothing, the originality of the thing. But I don’t like being there while they are taking pictures of me when I compare that to being able to play someone, a different character than me. “

Last year he also showed an eye for the business by venturing into the opening of a Blaze Pizza franchise, a growing chain in the US that focuses on lighter pizzas and where people have the option to make their own pizza to build.

On the opening day, Patrick told People magazine with a huge queue at the door that his father had taken care of the business early on. When he was only eight years old, the actor had already blamed his son for a stand in a bodybuilding competition. The sale was for charity, which doesn’t mean they weren’t good for accounts.

“I sold a $ 50 poster and I was told, ‘How much did the poster cost? ‘,’ What is the profit margin? ‘. I’ve always had that entrepreneurial side. My father encouraged me and my family from an early age, ”he said.

Patrick is one of three children from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s marriage to Maria Shriver. He also has a brother, Joseph Baena, the result of an affair between his father and the housekeeper that led to the end of the parents’ marriage for nearly three decades (the divorce was only in 2017, but the relationship ended a few years earlier). . He is also shaped by the actor Chris Pratt.

On the mother’s side, the boy already had a great political shadow long before the father was elected governor. After all, he is the great-nephew of the late US Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the 35th US President JFK, who was assassinated in 1963.

In between, the more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram are kept up to date. He himself has admitted that he is not a huge fan of social networks and that he refuses to have a professional relationship on the matter. It is limited to sharing your daily life and family photos. And yes, it’s a far cry from the mountain of muscle the dad was, a guy who came out of a humble context and who even adapted exercise equipment to develop muscles that no one else in the world was working on. But you can see he’s in shape.

Patrick has had him in the spotlight for a long time and it was easy to get yourself into trouble that the pink press would like to expose. The truth is that you have managed to make your life scandal free. The closest thing to this was 2015 when he dated Miley Cyrus for a few months.

The relationship ended not long after the boy was photographed at a party in Mexico, but the couple appear to have ended without any major resentment. She has had a relationship with model Abby Champion since 2016.

At this point, we’re guaranteed to see it in more movies, but it’s easy to guess that things could change. “I think everyone changes over time. My father went from bodybuilding to representation, from business to politics. It is entirely possible that this will happen all my life. But right now I love being an actor. I don’t believe in the idea that we have to choose a path and hold onto it for the rest of our lives, ”he once said.

Could politics be on the horizon? “Yes, I don’t say no to anything. I can get involved in everything ”. If this is what you want to do, the family already has a lot of experience to help you. In the meantime, we can see him as an actor in “Moxie,” which is already available on Netflix.