At an airport in Syracuse, N.Y., Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer was overheard telling President Biden, together with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, that the Senate race in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is “going downhill” for Democrats. Schumer mentioned, “It’s laborious to consider that they may go for Herschel Walker.”