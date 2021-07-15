Schulze on floods: Climate change has arrived in Germany | free press

Extreme weather events are nothing new, but the changing climate makes them more common. The federal minister of the environment would like to be better prepared for the consequences of climate change.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze has spoken out in favor of the flood disasters in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate in order to better prepare for extreme weather events in the future.

The SPD politician wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Climate change has arrived in Germany. The events show the force with which the effects of climate change can affect us all.”

Schulze wrote: «Heavy rain and floods have hit our country hard. My thoughts today are with the people who are in need, who have lost their homes or are even grieving relatives.” Now is the time for solidarity and practical help. The events showed how important it is to prepare yourself even better in the future. prepare for such extreme weather conditions.

