Schottky Rectifiers Market Thriving Heightened Revenues by 2028|| Rohm, Vishay, Nexperia, IXYS, Central semiconductors etc

Schottky rectifiers have been used for over 25 years in the power supply industry. The primary advantages are very low forward voltage drop and switching speeds that approach zero time making them ideal for output stages of switching power supplies. These require small Schottky devices with low capacitance.

Schottky diodes are used for their low turn-on voltage, fast recovery time and low-loss energy at higher frequencies. These characteristics make Schottky diodes capable of rectifying a current by facilitating a quick transition from conducting to blocking state.

In Schottky diode, a semiconductor–metal junction is formed between a semiconductor and a metal, thus creating a Schottky barrier. The N-type semiconductor acts as a cathode and the metal side acts as the anode of the diode.

The Schottky diode bridge rectifier is a classic circuit used for full-wave ac-to-dc rectification and dc polarity correction. Due to the ~0.6 V drop of each diode, the two diodes in the I/O path dissipate power (1.2 W per ampere), radiate heat, raise the ambient temperature, and complicate thermal design.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Rohm

Vishay

Nexperia

IXYS

Central semiconductors etc

Schottky Rectifiers Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Schottky Rectifiers, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Schottky Rectifiers Market. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users.

Market segmentation

On the basis of product type

single

double

On the basis of metal type

Molybdenum

Chrome

Platinum

Tungsten

On the basis of end use

Industrial

Construction

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Other

On the basis of Voltage

Below 50V

50-60V

61-100V

101-200V

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

