Scholz: Up to ten million corona vaccinations per week | Free press

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccinations in Germany should finally start this month. “We have to vaccinate millions every week, in March at the end of the month,” said Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of ZDF.

“There will be up to ten million vaccinations per week.” According to Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, EU states will receive 100 million doses of vaccine every month from April. However, the supply of corona vaccines is still not going smoothly.

Von der Leyen told Wirtschaftswoche on Monday that the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca “had delivered less than ten percent of the amount ordered to the EU in the period from December to March”. Von der Leyen thus justified Italy’s ban on exporting 250,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines to Australia. Von der Leyen did not rule out further export bans, according to “Wirtschaftswoche”: “That was not an isolated case.”

Von der Leyen cited the number of 100 million vaccine doses from various manufacturers as of April in the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. The President of the European Commission pointed out that this will be twice as many as in March. However, the information is slightly more conservative than previous estimates. It has been said that in addition to the expected 300 million vaccine doses, deliveries from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson could be added in the second quarter, which is expected to be approved for Europe this week. When asked, the European Commission did not resolve the contradiction with previous figures.

In any case, it is expected that much more vaccine will be available in the future than at the beginning of the year. In mathematical terms, Germany receives just under a fifth of the EU’s vaccination doses, which equates to nearly 20 million doses per month in the future. This would require significantly greater vaccination capacities. Federal Finance Minister Scholz said in the ZDF program “Berlin direct” that the previous vaccination capabilities on March 28 would no longer be sufficient. But he has already taken countermeasures.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) spoke out for giving young people access to vaccines, such as college students, soon. Teachers in Bavaria who do not work in primary schools will also be vaccinated from April, Söder said in Munich. He wants to redistribute more vaccines in corona hotspots, for example on the border with the Czech Republic. Commuters may also qualify for vaccinations. If more vaccine comes, family, company and school doctors should be included, Söder said.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, as of Monday morning (8:00 a.m.), 6.2 percent of the population or about 5.2 million people in Germany had received at least one dose of vaccine. About 2.5 million have already been injected twice. So far, vaccines from the three manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca have been approved in the EU. On March 11, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to recommend approval of the vaccine from US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.