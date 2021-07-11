Scholz thinks criticism of Baerbock is exaggerated | free press

In the battle for the Chancellery, SPD candidate Olaf Scholz says his Green colleague will be treated differently as a woman. That’s “not fair” and needs to be “spoken out”.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has described the allegations against green candidate Annalena Baerbock as a bit exaggerated. Scholz told the German news agency in Berlin that he himself had decided “never see harsh criticism of me or my party as a campaign”. There is now a “momentum” for his own election campaign. Scholz: “The race is open.”

Everyone makes mistakes and the election campaign is looked at very carefully, according to Scholz. “However, I think the criticism in the case of Mrs Baerbock is a bit exaggerated.” Baerbock has been the target of plagiarism allegations because of her book “Jetzt. How We Renew Our Country”. Previously, late reporting of payments to the Bundestag and clarifications in the resume had damaged Baerbock’s election campaign. This had started after the Greens’ decision. for Baerbock as a candidate in April with a reconnaissance flight at altitude.

“One thing is clear: this is a tough test if you are applying for the position of head of government or head of government in the largest country in the European Union and one of the most productive economies in the world,” says Scholz. “No one should be surprised about that.” Scholz himself had to accept attacks because of the Cum/Ex affair during his mayorship of Hamburg and because of the scandal surrounding the financial services company Wirecard.

Aside from the current specific questions, the following applies: “Women are treated differently from men, also in politics”, according to Scholz. That’s not okay. “That’s not fair. And it has to be said out loud.”

In the polls, the values ​​of the Greens have fallen since their rise in April and May, and the Union, which then collapsed, was able to win again. The SPD moves between 15 and 16.5 percent.

Scholz: “The studies show a dynamic development and we must of course continue to improve. It’s important that we are within striking distance.” In all the state elections in recent months, values ​​have changed in a short period of time much more than is now necessary for a Social Democrat to become chancellor. This applies from Hamburg to Rhineland-Palatinate to Saxony-Anhalt. .

“We can feel the momentum everywhere now,” Scholz said. “That can be felt in every conversation.” There are now more and more people who think it is realistic and good for the SPD to lead the next government. “Our message is: if you want Olaf Scholz to lead the next government, it’s best to cross directly with the SPD.”

