Scholz: Proposal for a new climate law next week | Free press

Vice Chancellor Scholz has announced improvements to Germany’s climate law following the Federal Constitutional Court ruling. Time is of the essence because of the Bundestag summer holidays.

Berlin (dpa) – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (both SPD) want to propose a new climate protection law next week.

“Next week I will put a bill on the table with Svenja Schulze”, says Scholz of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS). “If we don’t act quickly, we will gamble our future.” What is needed is more intergenerational equality, more planning security and more climate protection, “which does not stifle the economy, but rebuilds and modernizes the economy”.

Schulze apparently also wants to continue with the renovation before 2030. She told the paper, “We can achieve greater intergenerational equality by doing significantly more for climate protection in the 1920s, relieving the burden on the younger generation for the time after.”

There is not much time left for a new climate protection law. The last week of the Bundestag before the September elections is the end of June.

The federal constitutional court in Karlsruhe on Thursday ordered lawmakers to further fine-tune the post-2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets by the end of next year. This concerns the Climate Protection Act, which has so far established the permitted annual emission amounts for the years up to 2030 for the energy sector, industry, transport and agriculture, among others. Constitutional complaints from various climate defenders have been partially successful.

