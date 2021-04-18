Scholz promotes a nationwide emergency brake | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The debate over the benefits of the planned nationwide corona emergency brake continues. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz again promoted the relevant changes to the Infection Protection Act in “Welt am Sonntag”.

Clear, uniform and realistic regulations are important to him: “For private contacts, for shopping, for travel restrictions, of which I am still convinced. Everyone should be able to understand what applies. “

In the future, the law must provide for national regulations for corona measures. If the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in a city or district exceeds 100 on three consecutive days, then shops must be closed and exit restrictions apply between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The health committee could decide on Monday about possible changes to the previous draft of the Infection Protection Act. A passage in the Bundestag is scheduled for Wednesday. The Federal Council wants to deal with it on Thursday.

Scholz said there will certainly be some refinement in some place in the ongoing Bundestag deliberations. “But I don’t expect any major changes from the design.”

This is exactly what the German districts, among others, demand. “The bill needs to be corrected in many places,” said the chairman of the German district assembly, Reinhard Sager, in the newspapers of the Funke media group (online Sunday, print Monday). “The pure connection with incidents does not do justice to the pandemic after more than a year and the very different regional situations.”

Sager criticized the planned exit restrictions. “In general, this would be a disproportionate violation of people’s right to freedom, as there is no superior effect on the prevention of new infections.”

The district council also fears that the rules will become more complicated and does not assume – as the federal government actually requires – more uniformity. The background to this is that the federal states and municipalities are free to take tough action and also to regulate other areas. In this regard, federal law and a foreseeable federal ordinance will make matters even more confusing. That too is detrimental to acceptance, ”said Sager.

SPD group chairman Rolf Mützenich reiterated in the “Bild am Sonntag” the demand from his group to allow evening walks in principle. “Adults must be able to stretch their legs despite all restrictions.” Mützenich also said, “Children should be able to exercise in small groups. Especially because we know from experts that the infection risk outside is many times lower than in closed rooms. “

The number of corona incidents has been increasing in Germany for weeks. According to virologists, it has long been clear that measures must be taken in the fight against the third wave, intensive care doctors have been warning for days that intensive care units are becoming increasingly crowded.

The national seven-day R-value is also still high. According to the RKI management report from Saturday evening, it was 1.22 (previous day: 1.24). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 122 more people. “The seven-day R-value is above 1. This still means an increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.