Scholz insists on further reception of municipalities | Free press

Even before the Corona crisis, many municipalities were heavily indebted and could hardly invest. Vice Chancellor Scholz wants to help them, but some suspect that it concerns party politics and election campaigns.

Berlin (dpa) – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is pushing for further financial relief for municipalities and a “zero hour” for highly indebted municipalities.

Huge sums of money would have to be invested across Germany in the coming years, for example in the fight against climate change, the expansion of renewables and electricity infrastructure, according to the finance minister of the German news agency.

“Two thirds of public investment in Germany is made by the municipalities, for which they need the financial strength,” emphasizes Scholz. “That is why I am still in favor of financial relief for the municipalities in Germany and for those who have to struggle with particularly heavy burdens from the past to get a new ‘zero hour’.”

Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) criticized Scholz’s failure to present creative and effective concepts to support the municipalities in the Corona crisis. “The municipalities need money for future investments instead of paying off old debts with fresh money,” he told the DPA. Scholz’s “Zero Hour” is just a new term for an idea that was bad back then, namely taking over old debts from local authorities.

Scholz’s idea failed last year due to opposition from the Union and various states. Instead, the black-red coalition had agreed to withdraw billions from municipalities as a result of the corona pandemic. In particular, tax losses for businesses were offset by cities and municipalities. The federal government is also contributing more to housing costs in basic long-term care for job seekers.

According to the FDP faction vice Michael Theurer, targeted reception of highly indebted municipalities has disadvantages for municipalities that operate solidly and do not accumulate high debts. “A” zero hour “for over-indebted municipalities would, in retrospect, legitimize the dubious financial policies in some SPD strongholds,” he emphasized. Those who have done it sparingly should not look into the pipe.

On the other hand, Scholz received support from the German Federation of Trade Unions. The municipalities are pushing back investment arrears of 147 billion euros, says board member Stefan Körzell. “But sustainable local infrastructure is needed to preserve jobs and keep communities attractive and livable.” A takeover of the old debts is the basis to enable municipalities to act again.

