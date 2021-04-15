Scholz defends increase in new debt | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has defended the further significant increase in the federal government’s new debt as essential to successfully dealing with the corona pandemic.

“We still have to persevere,” said the SPD politician in the Bundestag during the first discussion of an additional budget that provides for EUR 60.4 billion in additional loans. This also applies, of course, to what we need to do financially to ensure that the economic, social and health consequences of this crisis are not as negative as they would be without an active fiscal policy, without an active policy on the part of the fiscal legislator. “

Politicians of the opposition budget accused the finance minister of not first dissolving reserves or saving elsewhere, thus taking on more debt than necessary. They also criticized the fact that Scholz had no plan to pay off the debt later.

With the additional budget, the new debt can rise to a record value of 240.2 billion euros this year. The additional resources are primarily intended to fund further pandemic-related help for businesses and businesses, as well as for health measures such as the purchase of vaccines or help for hospitals.

“We need to ensure that we can support businesses and jobs with economic aid until the end of the crisis. And that’s what the supplementary budget is about, ”says Scholz. “We can do whatever is needed financially now.” The federal government has been “operating very seriously” in recent years. This is an excellent basis. “We will be in a better position after the crisis than other G7 countries before the crisis,” the finance minister assured.

The FDP’s budget politician Otto Fricke called it precisely to help the victims of the crisis. But at the same time, he spoke of an “uncontrolled spate of spending” and criticized, “When you’re in an emergency, not only are you looking at where I spend more, but you may also say where I spend less, what can I do? distance. ”Scholz did not even manage to save on travel costs, although there were far fewer business trips during the pandemic.

Gesine Lötzsch from the left accused the government of leaving essential questions unanswered with the supplementary budget. “Above all: who pays the Corona bill?” Realistically, there are only two ways to reduce debt: “Either to close the welfare state or to tax billionaires and multi-millionaires fairly. We choose the second option on the left. “

Green budget politician Sven-Christian Kindler missed any concept for post-pandemic economic recovery in the supplemental budget. “In concrete terms, there is a lack of investment in climate protection, in education, in digitization. The federal government is giving away the opportunity to propose an ambitious reconstruction plan. “

Before the AfD, budget politician Peter Boehringer complained that “all established household norms would be blown up again.” But the fact is, “The government is currently enforcing epidemiological and budgetary emergency with arbitrary incidence rates.”