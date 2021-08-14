Scholz calls on the SPD to fight | free press

Bochum (dpa) – Six weeks before the federal election, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz called on his party to fight for election victory.

«A departure is possible to our country. We can have a government that takes on future tasks,” he said Saturday at the start of the SPD’s hot election campaign phase in Bochum. It is good that the SPD’s polls are giving the SPD a tailwind. He is also “very moved” by the fact that many people trust him as head of government. The SPD now has to make more of it and convince a lot of people.

SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said in Bochum: “It is getting better, but we are still a long way from where we want to be.” SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans said: “When things get serious, when big changes are underway, there is a reliable force in this country for politics, and that is the SPD.” He accused the candidate of the Chancellor and the Prime Minister of NRW, Armin Laschet, of a fickle policy. “The first fiddle in this republic, you don’t play a larifari.”

Scholz categorically rejected tax breaks for high earners. “Not only is it unfunded, it lacks solidarity and is immoral.” The finance minister recalled that the state was making huge financial expenditures to combat the corona crisis. By the end of next year, he says, that will be 400 billion euros. “That’s why it’s a very, very strange thing when, in this situation, after we’ve done this, after we’ve stayed together like this, some of the people who earn as much as I do or a lot more, they now need a lot of tax relief .”

Scholz also invoked ‘cohesion and solidarity’ in society in the future. What Germany has carried through the pandemic must also be the principle in many other life situations.

Scholz argued for more social housing in Germany. 400,000 new homes would be built every year, about 100,000 of which are subsidized. “It’s not rocket science, you just can’t stand still.” Currently, about 300,000 apartments are being built every year. However, the efforts made so far are not sufficient because many people are no longer able to pay the housing costs. Until the situation eases, tenants must be protected. “We need rental brakes and we need a moratorium so that rents don’t rise dramatically.”

The SPD politician accused the CDU and CSU of an irresponsible course in economic policy. He cited the corrections to the predicted electricity demand by Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) as proof. “A new federal government led by the CDU and CSU will cost Germany prosperity, jobs and the future. That’s not allowed.”

Scholz accused the Union of failing to openly address and address the country’s problems. But now the course has to be charted so that the 1920s get right. “Muddling through, that doesn’t help. Don’t slip through either,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor.