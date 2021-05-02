Scholz and Heil push for better pay in nursing | Free press

The two SPD ministers want to pay elderly care workers according to a rate. Scholz said to the operators of health care facilities: “If you don’t, you can’t take it into account.”

Potsdam (dpa) – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) want to pay elderly care providers according to the rate.

SPD chancellor candidate Scholz announced a joint venture with Heil, “which will make collective agreements in aged care a reality, better working conditions,” as Scholz said on the SPD Brandenburg’s digital state representation. With a view to long-term care insurance, he stressed, “If you don’t, you can’t bill, that’s the rule we want to enforce very precisely.”

The SPD candidate chancellor called for better pay for all activities considered essential in the Corona crisis. “They are systemically important even after the crisis, but also offer more money and more recognition than is currently the case,” Scholz said in Potsdam. Scholz ran for election as the top candidate of the SPD Brandenburg for the federal elections at the digital state representative assembly.

Heil had proposed in “Bild am Sonntag” a “law on the loyalty of care rates”, which should be passed in the summer. “Health care operators only get money from long-term care insurance if they pay their employees a collective wage,” said Heil. An attempt at a collective labor agreement, which Heil wanted to declare universally binding for the entire industry, failed at the beginning of this year.

