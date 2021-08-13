Scholz and Baerbock discuss federal influence in education | free press

For example, the chancellor candidates of the SPD and the Greens, Scholz and Baerbock, agree when it comes to protecting women from violence, but not when it comes to education policy.

Potsdam (AP) – SPD and Greens chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock have argued over education policies and ways to pay women more fairly.

The top politicians, who are both fighting for the direct mandate in the Potsdam constituency, had clear differences of opinion on the issue of greater federal influence over education policy. “We have enshrined that every child has the right to education – the federal level needs to be more involved,” the Greens leader demanded Friday at a meeting of the direct candidates in the Potsdam constituency. She called on the federal government to provide long-term funding for all-day care.

Vice Chancellor Scholz said of education policy: “That is (…) a matter for the states, but we have to help.” He stressed: “We will not organize education policy as we do in France.” Schools in Germany are a state matter, but the federal government has been making money available for the digitization of schools since 2019.

Discussion on women’s policy

Earlier, Scholz and Baerbock met in Potsdam in the afternoon for a discussion about women’s politics. Baerbock called for legal action against unequal pay between men and women. “We need an equal pay law that requires employers to pay the same wage for the same work.” Scholz said one should start with the lower income groups first and enforce a minimum wage of 12 euros per hour. In particular, employers are asked to implement the same wage for the same work. “We need the explicit obligation of employers to investigate this in their company and draw conclusions.”

Baerbock and Scholz were unanimous in their call for greater protection of women against violence. The Green leader complained that there were not enough places in women’s shelters in Germany and that in some cases women with children had to be turned away. “There must be a legal right to protection and the federal government must be permanently involved in the funding.” Scholz said, “We need to build a comprehensive protective structure and protect women better than we do today.” A legal right to a place in a women’s shelter could also help.