Scholz against tax relief for high earners | free press

Olaf Scholz describes tax relief for high earners as “lack of solidarity and immorality”. Germany also needs “cohesion and solidarity” in the future, the politician said.

Bochum (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz of the SPD has clearly rejected tax relief for high earners. “Not only is this unfunded, it is not based on solidarity and is immoral,” he said on Saturday at the official start of the SPD’s election campaign in Bochum.

Scholz also invoked ‘cohesion and solidarity’ in society in the future. What Germany has carried through the pandemic must also be the principle in many other life situations.

The federal finance minister recalled that the state had fought the Corona crisis with huge financial expenditures. By the end of next year, that will be 400 billion euros, he said. “That’s why it’s a very, very strange thing when, in this situation, after we’ve done this, after we’ve stayed together like this, some of the people who earn as much as I do or a lot more, they now need a lot of tax relief .”