Scholz against tax relief for high earners | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 14, 2021
0

Olaf Scholz describes tax relief for high earners as “lack of solidarity and immorality”. Germany also needs “cohesion and solidarity” in the future, the politician said.

Bochum (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz of the SPD has clearly rejected tax relief for high earners. “Not only is this unfunded, it is not based on solidarity and is immoral,” he said on Saturday at the official start of the SPD’s election campaign in Bochum.

Scholz also invoked ‘cohesion and solidarity’ in society in the future. What Germany has carried through the pandemic must also be the principle in many other life situations.

The federal finance minister recalled that the state had fought the Corona crisis with huge financial expenditures. By the end of next year, that will be 400 billion euros, he said. “That’s why it’s a very, very strange thing when, in this situation, after we’ve done this, after we’ve stayed together like this, some of the people who earn as much as I do or a lot more, they now need a lot of tax relief .”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 14, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Quiet farewell: NATO has ended its mission in Afghanistan | free press

Quiet farewell: NATO has ended its mission in Afghanistan | free press

July 16, 2021
Photo of US invests billions in the fight against mutants | Free press

US invests billions in the fight against mutants | Free press

April 16, 2021

“The artists give everything and the next day they are nothing. I wanted to tell this story “

July 8, 2021
Photo of Soldier suspected of terrorism keeps Belgium in suspense | Free press

Soldier suspected of terrorism keeps Belgium in suspense | Free press

May 22, 2021
Back to top button