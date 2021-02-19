Schizophrenia Drugs Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Schizophrenia Drugs Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Johnson & Johnson,Bristol-Myers Squibb,Otsuka Pharma,AstraZeneca,Sumitomo Dainippon,Eli Lilly,Alkermes,Vanda Pharma,Allergan,Pfizer

Schizophrenia Drugs Market: Key Trends

The market for schizophrenia drugs is an established market, owing to the high demand for schizophrenia drugs in developed as well as developing countries. Additionally, leading market players in the schizophrenia drugs market are engaged in the development of innovative products.

Based on drug class, the global schizophrenia drugs market has been categorized into first generation drugs, second generation drugs, and third generation drugs. The second generation drugs segment held a major share of the global schizophrenia drugs market in 2018, owing to their low risk of neurological side effects as compared to first generation of schizophrenia drugs.

In terms of route of administration, the global schizophrenia drugs market has been segregated into oral and injectable. The oral segment dominated the global schizophrenia drugs market, owing to easy accessibility to oral drugs, their non-invasive nature, and high preference by patients.

The number of people affected by depression has been rising all across the world. According to the WHO, more than 300 million people suffer from depression and over 800,000 people commit suicide every year. Depression is the second leading cause of death in 15–29 year olds.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Schizophrenia Drugs Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

FDA Approval and Product Expansion

In January 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that it received regulatory approval for the manufacture and sales of Rexulti tablets (generic name – brexpiprazole) in Japan. Brexpiprazole is a serotonin-dopamine activity modulator (SDAM) that acts as a partial agonist at 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors, and as an antagonist at 5-HT2A and noradrenaline alpha1B/2C receptors.

In January 2018, Janssen Global Services, LLC received FDA approval for INVEGA SUSTENNA (paliperidone palmitate), a once-monthly schizophrenia treatment drug. This is the first and only antipsychotic drug to have U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

In November 2017, ALLERGAN received FDA approval for use of VRAYLAR (cariprazine) for the treatment of schizophrenia. VRAYLAR is an oral, once-daily atypical antipsychotic drug approved for the acute treatment of adult patients with manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, with a recommended dose range of 3 to 6 mg/day, and for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, with a recommended dose range of 1.5 to 6 mg/day.

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

