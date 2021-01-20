Scheuer: «The Greens want to remove and ban the SUV» | Free press

The increasing share of heavy vehicles leads to more CO2 emissions on the road. The Minister of Transport does not want to restrict the SUV, however. Scheuer is “about our freedom”.

Berlin (dpa) – Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has warned against a green transport policy in view of the upcoming federal elections.

“I just see that it would not be good in my environment if the Greens concepts were implemented,” said the CSU politician from the “Passauer Neue Presse”. The crucial question is how we want to live in the future. “I don’t want to tell anyone which mode of transport to use. Most importantly, it is modern and climate neutral. “

“The Greens want to remove and ban the SUV. We want to keep the SUV, but change it in a modern way. For example, equip it with an alternative drive, ”says Scheuer. Contrast a climate-friendly, bourgeois total concept with the Greens concept, which stands for limitations. “It’s about our freedom.”

