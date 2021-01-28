Scheuer defends the approach of car toll against criticism | Free press

For a good year, MEPs searched files and pitted the individuals involved to clarify the processes surrounding the burst car toll. The Minister of Transport is now back on the committee and rejects the criticism.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has extensively defended his approach to the failed car toll against criticism. In his opening statement in the Bundestag committee of inquiry, the CSU politician stressed several times that he had acted to the best of his knowledge and belief.

Scheuer said he directed all decisions in favor of the federal government. On taking office in March 2018, he found a “clear legal, budgetary and political executive mandate” for the car toll. “This order was binding on me”.

The minister again denied the allegations that legal risks had not been sufficiently taken into account – including when signing contracts with the toll operating companies at the end of 2018 for an upcoming ruling by the European Court of Justice (CJEU). The judges then tipped in June 2019. Scheuer spoke of a “devastating statement”, which he was “completely surprised”.

Scheuer explained that he had to make a ‘balancing decision’ in December 2018. One option was to contract a legally and economically extensively researched project that would have brought the federal government high three-digit millions in sums. The other option would have been to treat a “minimal” residual legal risk as a priority and not to close the contract, but to accept a loss of revenue for the federal government. Scheuer said he would make that decision again from today’s perspective.

The CSU politician reaffirmed that the toll was a project widely supported by the grand coalition of the time and twice decided by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. Even in the Jamaica coalition negotiations that eventually broke down in 2017, the FDP and Greens agreed to continue the toll. The FDP and the Greens now accuse Scheuer of negligence.

