Schedule, where to watch, free skins, and more

The Overwatch League playoffs season is right here and followers from all around the world are able to see their favourite groups go head-to-head within the new 5v5 recreation format. The fifth season brings a lot hope for the revival of the franchise and its fanbase with nice gamers, groups, rewards, occasions, and extra.

There’s a lot for followers to be enthusiastic about apart from the matches themselves. They’ll get their palms on tons of perks and goodies and immerse themselves within the expertise.

Schedules, format, and timings for Overwatch League

The Overwatch League Playoffs begin on October 30 at 2 pm PST. 12 groups will likely be competing within the playoffs in a double-elimination event format. It is very important notice that groups shedding on day 2 can have the chance to climb again up from the losers’ bracket.

These are the groups participating on this yr’s playoffs:

Dallas Gasoline San Francisco Shock Los Angeles Gladiators Seoul Dynasty Shanghai Dragons Houston Outlaws Atlanta Reign London Spitfire Philadelphia Fusion Florida Mayhem Toronto Defiant Hangzhou Spark

The journey to #OWLGrandFinals is nearly at its finish Be part of us tomorrow at 2 PM PST for WatchPoint! Make some noise within the feedback – who’re you cheering for!? The journey to #OWLGrandFinals is nearly at its endJoin us tomorrow at 2 PM PST for WatchPoint! Make some noise within the feedback – who’re you cheering for!? 👇 https://t.co/DcTmlLMfWl

Video games will likely be going down each hour and a half for the reason that begin of the earlier one, starting at 2:30 pm PST. The Grand Finals will happen on November 4, at 4 pm PT.

The place to observe?

The Overwatch League is completely streamed on YouTube Gaming by way of the official YouTube channel. YouTube Gaming holds unique streaming rights for the Overwatch League.

It’s endorsed to activate notifications for when the stream begins and viewers may even set a reminder for the stream a few hours prior.

Viewers can earn rewards for his or her in-game assortment

People can’t solely watch their favourite gamers and groups play however also can earn numerous rewards for his or her in-game assortment. All these rewards might be acquired without cost simply by watching the League. Nonetheless, there are particular standards that have to be met to accumulate them.

To earn these rewards, viewers should first have their YouTube accounts linked to their Battle.web accounts. To do that, people can:

Go to the YouTube “Settings” underneath your YouTube profile On the left-hand facet, on the record of Settings classes click on on “Linked apps” Seek for “Battle.web” after which toggle the “join” possibility subsequent to it Enter your Battle.web ID

Followers can now earn these rewards on their linked accounts with out a lot problem. The rewards embody the next:

5 League Tokens per hour for each hour watched.

Three Overwatch League house and away skins for each three hours watched, as much as 30 hours. See the chart under for a full record of earnable skins, together with the latest heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Moreover, customized community-designed cosmetics will likely be dropped after particular viewership milestones.

Overwatch League rewards (picture through Blizzard)

When the neighborhood milestone throughout the stream has been reached, Activision will launch customized neighborhood rewards. Which means the extra gamers watch, the extra they earn as a neighborhood.

Additionally it is advisable to get the Overwatch League app in an effort to observe the progress of your rewards. These rewards are to be transferred to the viewer’s account throughout the mid-season patch on or earlier than November 15.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



