Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

The CS: GO Majors, probably the most historic occasions within the recreation’s esports calendar, will set foot in Brazil for the primary time ever this yr. The Intel Excessive Masters (IEM) Rio 2022 would be the second Valve-sponsored Main of 2022 and can function 24 of the very best groups on the planet as they compete for his or her share from a $1,250,000 prize pool.

Valve initially had plans to take the Majors to Brazil in 2020. Nonetheless, with the worldwide pandemic, the group needed to shift its plans for ESL One: Rio 2020 to a later date. After two years and two profitable CS: GO Majors in between, Valve, together with ESL, is able to convey the extremely anticipated Majors to probably the most passionate Counter-Strike communities on the planet.

CS: GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 will kick off with its Challengers Stage on October 31, 2022, with the match’s Grand Finals scheduled for November 13. The Challengers and Legends levels of the match will likely be held reside at Riocentro whereas the Champions Stage will likely be held at Jeunesse Area.

All the pieces to learn about CS: GO IEM Rio Main 2022

THIS IS YOUR #IEM RIO MAJOR LINEUPTears have been shed. Bonds have been strengthened. Each considered one of these groups fought HARD to get right here this week. SEE YOU IN BRAZIL ON OCTOBER 31ST! 🇧🇷 https://t.co/47HlwRw7gY

Qualification for the upcoming IEM Rio Main 2022 was decided via a format much like latest Majors. Groups needed to succeed in opposition to their regional competitors in varied RMR occasions to safe their slot for the upcoming match. The slot distribution for every is as such:

Europe: 16 slots (3 Contenders, 6 Challengers, 7 Legends)

America: 6 slots (3 Contenders, 2 Challengers, 1 Legend)

Asia-Pacific: 2 slots (2 Contenders)

Upon qualification, all 24 groups have been break up into 3 teams, Contenders, Challengers, and Legends, based mostly on their efficiency within the RMR Qualifiers.

Format

Of their makes an attempt to assert the IEM Rio Main 2022 trophy, groups should compete in three completely different levels.

The Challengers Stage

IEM Rio Main 2022 will kick off with The Challenger Stage on October 31, 2022. Throughout this stage, the 8 CS: GO groups which have certified as Contenders will compete alongside the 8 Challengers groups in a Swiss-system format till November 3.

In such a format, every group will likely be matched in opposition to an opponent with an identical working rating till the underside 8 groups are eradicated. All matches will likely be held as a best-of-one sequence, aside from Elimination and Development matches, which will likely be carried out as best-of-threes.

The Legends Stage

The second stage of IEM Rio Main 2022 will start on November 5, 2022, and can proceed till November 8. In The Legends Stage, the highest 8 groups from the earlier stage will compete with the 8 Legends groups, additionally in a Swiss-system format.

Just like The Challengers Stage, solely Elimination and Development matches will likely be carried out in a best-of-three sequence. The remaining matches will likely be held as best-of-ones, with the highest 8 groups from this stage advancing to the subsequent stage.

The Champions Stage

The Champions Stage is the ultimate stage of the distinguished CS: GO Majors. At this stage, the 8 finest groups from The Legends Stage will compete in a single-elimination bracket till the Grand Finals of the match decides the winner. All matches at this stage will likely be best-of-threes.

The Champions Stage will kick off on November 10, and can conclude with the Grand Finals on November 13, 2022.

Groups

Listed below are all 24 CS: GO groups that certified for the upcoming IEM Rio Main 2022, based mostly on their group allotment:

Legends

FaZe Clan

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE

Sprout

Heroic

Workforce Spirit

Workforce Liquid

Challengers

OG

Workforce Vitality

Evil Geniuses

Cloud9

BIG

Dangerous Information Eagles

MOUZ

9z Workforce

Contenders

Workforce GamerLegion

Outsiders

00 Nation

FURIA Esports

Fnatic

IHC Esports

Imperial Esports

Grayhound Gaming

Schedule

ESL is but to announce the match schedule for IEM Rio Main 2022. Nonetheless, followers of CS: GO can count on the organizers to disclose the schedule for the primary set of matchups within the coming days.

The place to observe

CS: GO lovers can tune into ESL’s official handles throughout YouTube and Twitch to maintain up with the IEM Rio Main 2022. Gamers will even be capable of discover hyperlinks to all of the official streams and watch events in-game by heading to the Occasions tab.



