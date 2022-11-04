Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The Challengers Stage of CS:GO’s ongoing IEM Rio Main 2022 has come to a conclusion after 4 days of enthralling matchups. The highest 8 groups from this stage of the match will proceed to fulfill the 8 Legends groups as they compete for a spot within the Champions Stage.

The Challenger Stage, which kicked off on October 31, witnessed a number of intense matchups between the Contenders and Challengers groups. Eight out of the sixteen groups that competed on this stage have secured a spot on the Legends Stage, which is scheduled to begin on November 5, 2022.

Followers of Counter-Strike can look ahead to spectating a few of the most breathtaking matches of the 12 months within the subsequent few days. Much like the Challengers Stage, all matches within the Legends Stage will open to a dwell viewers on the Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro.

All the pieces to find out about CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 Legends Stage

LOCURA 🇧🇷Try a few of the highlights this superb crowd gave us through the Challengers Stage of #IEM Rio! ❤️Tomorrow we begin all of it once more! 😍 https://t.co/F6wMD2mAnI

Groups

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Main 2022 will function eight of the most effective groups from the Challengers Stage competing alongside the 8 groups that certified for the Main with a Legends standing.

Listed below are all 16 CS:GO groups that will likely be combating for a spot within the Champions Stage:

Certified from the Challengers Stage

Dangerous Information Eagles

MOUZ

BIG

FURIA

Outsiders

Cloud9

Vitality

Fnatic

Legends

FaZe Clan

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE

Sprout

Heroic

Workforce Spirit

Workforce Liquid

Format

The 16 groups within the Legends Stage will compete in a Swiss System Format, just like the match’s Challengers Stage. Out of the 16 groups, the highest 8 will progress to the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022, the place groups will combat their technique to the Main title by competing in a single-elimination bracket.

All matches within the Legends Stage will likely be held in a best-of-one sequence, except for Elimination and Development matches, which will likely be determined in sequence of best-of-threes. The highest 8 groups will likely be determined after 5 rounds of Legends Stage matchups.

Schedule

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Main 2022 will begin on November 5, and can proceed till November 8, 2022. Right here is the schedule for Day 1 of the Legends Stage:

Saturday, November 5 (Spherical 1)

Stream A

MOUZ vs Workforce Liquid (7.00 am PDT / 3.00 pm CET / 7.30 pm IST)

FaZe Clan vs Cloud9 (8.15 am PDT / 4.15 am CET / 8.45 pm IST)

Vitality vs NAVI (9.30 am PDT / 5.30 pm CET / 10.00 pm IST)

FURIA vs ENCE (10.45 am PDT / 6.45 pm CET / 11.15 pm IST)

Stream B

Workforce Spirit vs Dangerous Information Eagles (7.00 am PDT / 3.00 pm CET / 7.30 pm IST)

Sprout vs BIG (8.15 am PDT / 4.15 am CET / 8.45 pm IST)

Outsiders vs Heroic (9.30 am PDT / 5.30 pm CET / 10.00 pm IST)

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Fnatic (10.45 am PDT / 6.45 pm CET / 11.15 pm IST)

The schedule for Spherical 2 of the Legends Stage will solely be decided after Spherical 1 is over. That being stated, followers of CS:GO can tune into Sportskeeda for normal protection of the continuing IEM Rio Main 2022.

Livestream particulars

CS:GO lovers can watch the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022 dwell on ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel, with matches going down concurrently on Stream A and Stream B. Viewers may also try the varied content material creators who will likely be co-streaming the occasion.



