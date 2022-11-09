Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Twenty-four CS:GO groups from everywhere in the world arrived in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, earlier this month in pursuit of the IEM Rio Main 2022 and a lion’s share from a $1,250,000 prize pool. After two levels of the event, solely eight groups have prevailed on this struggle to assert this superb Main trophy.

With the conclusion of the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022, followers of CS:GO are able to witness the Champions Stage, which can function the event’s playoff bracket. The eight remaining CS:GO groups within the event will compete over the subsequent few days to earn a winner’s cheque of $500,000.

CS:GO followers can look ahead to a weekend of awe-inspiring matches because the second and closing Main of the 12 months, IEM Rio 2022, nears its conclusion. Whereas the earlier levels of the event had been held in Riocentro, the upcoming Champions Stage will likely be held dwell at Jeunesse Area in Rio de Janerio, Brazil.

Every little thing to learn about CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 Champions Stage

Groups

Solely the highest eight groups from the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Main will proceed to the Champions Stage. Listed below are all of the groups that will likely be preventing for the Main title over the subsequent few days:

Cloud9

FURIA

Heroic

Outsiders

Fnatic

Staff Spirit

Natus Vincere

MOUZ

The Challengers Stage and the Legends Stage of the event have positively had just a few stunning moments. Three out of the 4 Brazilian representatives – Imperial, 9z and 00NATION – had been eradicated as early because the Challengers Stage.

In the meantime, the Legends Stage witnessed famend organizations like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, Liquid, and the reigning Main champions, FaZe Clan, being eradicated from the event.

Format

Not like the 2 earlier levels of the event, the Champions Stage will function all 8 groups competing in a single-elimination bracket as they work their method in direction of the Grand Closing. The groups have been seeded based mostly on their Legends Stage standings and can compete in a sequence of best-of-three matchups all through the Champions Stage.

7 matches separate us from the #IEM Rio CHAMPIONS. 🏆The #IEM Rio Champions Stage. 🇧🇷Beginning tenth of November 2022.Take a look at the bracket beneath! 👇 https://t.co/HLJ44aYmHu

Schedule

The Champions Stage of CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 will start on November 10, 2022. The primary two days of the playoffs will function the quarter-finals matchups, adopted by the semi-finals on Day 3. The Grand Closing of the IEM Rio Main is scheduled for November 13, 2022.

The detailed schedule for the Champions Stage is as such:

Quarter-finals

Outsiders vs Fnatic – Thursday, November 10 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

– Thursday, November 10 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST MOUZ vs Cloud9 – Thursday, November 10 – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day)

– Thursday, November 10 – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day) Spirit vs Heroic – Friday, November 11 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

– Friday, November 11 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI – Friday, November 11 – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day)

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 (MOUZ/Cloud9 vs Outsiders/Fnatic) – Saturday, November 12 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

– Saturday, November 12 – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST Semi-final 2 (Spirit/Heroic vs FURIA/NAVI) – Saturday, November 12 – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day)

Grand Closing

Grand Closing – Sunday, November 13 – 11.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Livestream particulars

CS:GO fanatics from everywhere in the world can tune into ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel to look at the IEM Rio Main 2022 Champions Stage dwell. Viewers may take a look at the co-streams held by numerous content material creators in a number of languages.

The IEM Rio Main 2022 Champions Stage will kick-off with the Outsiders vs Fnatic quarter-finals fixture on November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST.



