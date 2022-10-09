Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

The Final Probability Qualifier for DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11 is nicely underway. After two days of high-octane battles, the mud lastly settles on the group stage. Followers lastly have an concept of how the higher and decrease brackets of the playoffs of the Final Probability Qualifier will look and it’s clear that they’re in for a deal with.

Being held in Singapore, the Final Probability Qualifier holds the final two obtainable seats for the taking part groups to seize. Two groups from every area positioned second and third of their Regional Qualifier and have been divided into two teams.

The group stage noticed them conflict in a single round-robin Better of Two matches. The highest 4 groups from every advance to the higher bracket of the playoffs, whereas the remaining ones are slotted into the decrease bracket of the playoffs.

Every part one must know in regards to the upcoming Final Probability Qualifier playoffs for DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11

The playoffs will probably be held from October 10 to October 12 and can function Better of Three matches within the double-elimination bracket. Ultimately, two victorious groups from the Winner Bracket Closing and Decrease Bracket Closing will declare their deserved spots at The Worldwide 11.

The standings after the completion of the group stage of the Final Probability Qualifier are as follows:

Group A

Group A

Standings Workforce Report 1 Natus Vincere 2-3-0 2 Vici Gaming 2-2-1 3 Workforce Secret 1-4-0 4 Polaris Esports 2-2-1 5 nouns 1-2-2 6 Tempest 0-1-4

Group B

Standings Workforce Report 1 Workforce Liquid 3-2-0 2 Xtreme Gaming 2-2-1 3 Virtus.professional 1-3-1 4 T1 1-3-1 5 Notorious 0-3-2 6 Wildcard Gaming 0-3-2

The schedule for the playoffs is as follows:

Higher Bracket

UB Quarterfinals Outcomes NAVI vs T1 Workforce Secret vs Xtreme Gaming Virtus.professional vs Vici Gaming Workforce Liquid vs Polaris Esports UB Semifinals TBD vs TBD TBD vs TBD UB Closing TBD vs TBD

Decrease Bracket

LB Spherical 1 Outcomes TBD vs Tempest TBD vs Notorious TBD vs nouns TBD vs Wildcard Gaming LB Spherical 2 TBD vs TBD TBD vs TBD LB Quarterfinals Loser of UB Semifinals #2 vs TBD Loser of UB Semifinals #1 vs TBD LB Semifinal TBD vs TBD LB Closing Loser of UB Closing vs TBD

All data has been taken from PGL and Liquipedia. Any adjustments on their finish will probably be up to date right here shortly.

The place to look at

PGL, who’s organizing The Worldwide this time round, has already revealed the place DOTA 2 followers can catch the Final Probability Qualifier playoffs. The matches on the primary two days, October 10 and 11, will probably be streamed on two totally different channels, in accordance with official data. The final day will probably be featured on PGL’s most important DOTA 2 channel.

DOTA 2 followers will have the ability to catch the stay stream of the playoffs on the above-mentioned hyperlinks to see whether or not their favourite groups could make the cut-off.

Every of them will probably be placing their all on the road for the final alternative to make their solution to The Worldwide 2022.

That is all there’s to know for now, as has been revealed by the organizers. We are going to hold this web page up to date with extra data as and when revealed, so hold it saved for normal DOTA 2 LCQ updates.



