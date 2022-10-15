Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more
The second DOTA 2 followers look ahead to yearly with bated breath is lastly right here. The Worldwide (TI) 2022 has begun within the backyard metropolis of Singapore. This 12 months’s TI Group Stage may have 20 groups taking part, with the matches being unfold throughout 4 days.
12 groups booked their seats at TI 11 by qualifying by the DOTA Professional Circuit (DPC). Six others made their manner by profitable their respective Regional Qualifiers. All of the certified groups for the Group Stage have been confirmed earlier this week, with the final two victorious groups rising on the conclusion of the Final Likelihood Qualifier.
Every thing one must know concerning the Group Stage for DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11
The Group Stage matches are being held from October 15 – 18 with the certified DOTA 2 groups divided into two teams. The format for the Group Stage is a single round-robin best-of-2 matches. The highest 4 groups from every group will transfer ahead to the Higher Bracket of the Most important Occasion.
The Decrease Bracket of the Most important Occasion might be populated by groups who’re ranked fifth to eighth of their respective teams, and the remaining groups might be eradicated. 16 groups might be participating on this 12 months’s TI Most important Occasion.
The group divisions are as follows:
Group A
- BetBoom Staff
- BOOM Esports
- Evil Geniuses
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Hokori
- OG
- PSG.LGD
- Royal By no means Give Up
- Soniqs
- Staff Liquid
Group B
- beastcoast
- Entity
- Fnatic
- Talon Esports
- Staff Aster
- Staff Secret
- Staff Spirit
- Thunder Awaken
- TSM
- Tundra Esports
The Worldwide 11 Group Stage: Matches and standings
Group A
Group B
Day 1: October 15 – Stream A
Day 1: October 15 – Stream B
Day 1: October 15 – Stream C
Day 1: October 15 – Stream D
Day 1: October 15 – Stream E
(All the data has been taken from PGL’s official publish and Liquipedia. Any modifications on their finish might be up to date right here.)
The place to observe
The Group Stage for DOTA 2 TI 11 may be watched stay on PGL’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. They’re as follows:
DOTA 2 followers may catch the stream in-game.
That is all there’s to know for now. Relaxation assured, the web page might be saved up-to-date with stay outcomes and another necessary modifications as and when revealed. So hold an eye fixed out for normal DOTA 2 updates relating to the TI 11 Group Stage.