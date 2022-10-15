Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

The second DOTA 2 followers look ahead to yearly with bated breath is lastly right here. The Worldwide (TI) 2022 has begun within the backyard metropolis of Singapore. This 12 months’s TI Group Stage may have 20 groups taking part, with the matches being unfold throughout 4 days.

12 groups booked their seats at TI 11 by qualifying by the DOTA Professional Circuit (DPC). Six others made their manner by profitable their respective Regional Qualifiers. All of the certified groups for the Group Stage have been confirmed earlier this week, with the final two victorious groups rising on the conclusion of the Final Likelihood Qualifier.

Every thing one must know concerning the Group Stage for DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11

The Group Stage matches are being held from October 15 – 18 with the certified DOTA 2 groups divided into two teams. The format for the Group Stage is a single round-robin best-of-2 matches. The highest 4 groups from every group will transfer ahead to the Higher Bracket of the Most important Occasion.

The Decrease Bracket of the Most important Occasion might be populated by groups who’re ranked fifth to eighth of their respective teams, and the remaining groups might be eradicated. 16 groups might be participating on this 12 months’s TI Most important Occasion.

The group divisions are as follows:

Group A

BetBoom Staff

BOOM Esports

Evil Geniuses

Gaimin Gladiators

Hokori

OG

PSG.LGD

Royal By no means Give Up

Soniqs

Staff Liquid

Group B

beastcoast

Entity

Fnatic

Talon Esports

Staff Aster

Staff Secret

Staff Spirit

Thunder Awaken

TSM

Tundra Esports

The Worldwide 11 Group Stage: Matches and standings

Group A

Standings Staff Report 1 Evil Geniuses 1-0-0 1 Gaimin Gladiators 1-0-0 1 OG 1-0-0 4 Hokori 0-1-0 4 PSG.LGD 0-1-0 4 Royal By no means Give Up 0-1-0 4 Staff Liquid 0-1-0 8 BetBoom Staff 0-0-1 8 BOOM Esports 0-0-1 8 Soniqs 0-0-1

Group B

Standings Staff Information 1 beastcoast 0-1-0 1 Entity 0-1-0 1 Staff Secret 0-1-0 1 Thunder Awaken 0-1-0 Fnatic 0-0-0 Talon Esports 0-0-0 Staff Aster 0-0-0 Staff Spirit 0-0-0 TSM 0-0-0 Tundra Esports 0-0-0

Day 1: October 15 – Stream A

Match Outcome EG vs Soniqs 2-0 Secret vs Thunder Awaken 1-1 PSG.LGD vs EG TSpirit vs Entity EG vs OG

Day 1: October 15 – Stream B

Match Outcome Liquid vs RNG 1-1 Fnatic vs TSpirit 0-1 Liquid vs Soniqs Fnatic vs Thunder Awaken PSG.LGD vs Soniqs

Day 1: October 15 – Stream C

Match Outcome PSG.LGD vs Hokori 1-1 beastcoast vs Entity 1-1 BOOM vs Hokori Secret vs beastcoast Liquid vs BetBoom

Day 1: October 15 – Stream D

Match Outcome OG vs BOOM 2-0 TSM vs Talon 0-1 OG vs GG TSM vs Tundra RNG vs BOOM

Day 1: October 15 – Stream E

Match Outcome GG vs BetBoom 2-0 Tundra vs Aster 0-1 RNG vs BetBoom Aster vs Talon Hokori vs GG

(All the data has been taken from PGL’s official publish and Liquipedia. Any modifications on their finish might be up to date right here.)

The place to observe

The Group Stage for DOTA 2 TI 11 may be watched stay on PGL’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. They’re as follows:

DOTA 2 followers may catch the stream in-game.

That is all there’s to know for now. Relaxation assured, the web page might be saved up-to-date with stay outcomes and another necessary modifications as and when revealed. So hold an eye fixed out for normal DOTA 2 updates relating to the TI 11 Group Stage.

