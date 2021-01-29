Schäuble: The fight against hatred and agitation remains on the agenda | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Following the conviction of the murderer of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke (CDU), politicians from all parties have called for the fight against hatred and agitation not to be abandoned.

“First there are words, and finally there are actions against minorities or against people who take responsibility, such as Walter Lübcke,” said Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble on Thursday evening at ZDF. You have to defend yourself against the beginning and prevent agitation on social media earlier and more effectively. “Even freedom on the Internet cannot undermine freedom,” Schäuble emphasizes. The commemoration of the victims of National Socialism on Wednesday showed that one can learn from history to defend oneself against the beginning. “And the danger is great enough,” Schäuble added with a warning.

The higher regional court in Frankfurt sentenced the 47-year-old Stephan Ernst to life imprisonment for the murder of Lübcke. The court determined the particular gravity of the debt. This means that a release from prison after 15 years is almost impossible.

The court finds it proven that Ernst shot the district president of North Hesse on his terrace in the Kassel district on the night of 2 June 2019. He killed Lübcke because of his liberal stance on refugee policy. In 2015, the politician defended the admission of refugees in the presence of Ernst.

“The verdict in the Walter Lübcke murder case is the end of the legal process, but it does not replace our political mandate to never give up in the fight against hatred and agitation,” said CDU secretary general Paul Ziemiak of the Germany editorial network. (RND / Friday).

SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans told the RND: “The murderer of Walter Lübcke, like many other right-wing extremists in Germany, has been radicalized over the years. More than 200 murders have been committed by violent right-wing extremists since reunification. The Lübcke judgment shows that the rule of law is defensible. But the murders of the past 30 years have also shown “that our democracy is in danger.” It is now the task of each individual to face the danger .

Green Deputy Konstantin von Notz criticized the far-right structures behind the murder that had not been clarified. The verdict should not end “the urgent educational work,” said the green politician of the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Friday). The chairman of the Bundestag’s parliamentary control body (PKGr), Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), demanded in the “Rheinische Post” (Friday) that the consequence for the German intelligence services as a whole “should be” extremist structures even stronger and more extensive. can be used seamlessly ».

The chairman of the German Association of Cities, Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, demanded “ to protest consistently when people in local politics or administration are treated inhumanely, when councilors or people in the police, health authorities or fire brigade are mocked or insulted. bad jargon, being threatened or attacked ». He himself brings everything to the exhibition that he thinks is a crime, said Jung of the “Heilbronner Voice” (Friday). “The prosecution and courts are also obliged to punish criminal offenses as soon as possible,” demanded the chairman of the city council.