Schäuble on the federal election campaign and women in politics | free press

“If you can’t stand the heat, you have no business in the kitchen” – that is what Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble says about the accusations of plagiarism against the green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Berlin (dpa) – Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble no longer sees discrimination against women in current politics.

In response to a corresponding question from “Bild am Sonntag”, the CDU politician said: “It used to be like this. At the beginning of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship, sweat stains on her summer dress were discussed. I thought that was impossible. Women in politics don’t have it any harder these days.

Ex-family minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) recently complained that women are treated more harshly than men in politics. “Obviously some people still find it an insult when young women apply for top political positions,” she said. The headwinds for the green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock are much stronger than for the chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU).

After headwind for Baerbock

Baerbock is under fire because her book “Jetzt. How we’re renewing our country » Find striking linguistic similarities with other publications. Earlier it had become known that she had reported the party’s special payments too late to the Bundestag. The party and the candidate also had to correct information in Baerbock’s curriculum vitae.

Schäuble said: “Many things may be exaggerated, but the old saying goes: if you can’t stand the heat, you have no business in the kitchen. You should know that the candidacy for chancellor is a tough road.”

