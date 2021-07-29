Schäuble: Fewer restrictions for vaccinated and recovering people | free press

Those who have recovered or been vaccinated have been shown to be less contagious. Not all restrictions should therefore apply to them, says Bundestag President Schäuble.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Wolfgang Schäuble thinks it is appropriate that those who have been vaccinated and recovered from the corona pandemic enjoy more freedom than those who have not been vaccinated.

It has been proven that after recovery or after a full vaccination, the risk of infecting others decreases significantly, said Schäuble of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thurs). “Therefore, we will not be able to permanently subject these groups to all the restrictions that should apply to unvaccinated people to fight the pandemic,” the CDU politician stressed. Nor does he see any constitutional problems for such a different treatment.

Schäuble was concerned about the lower vaccination rate in Germany. “I cannot understand the lack of vaccination, it makes me extremely sad,” the speaker said. At the start of the year, people couldn’t have waited to get the shot that saved them. “And now GPs are desperate because vaccine doses are sticking with them en masse.” Full vaccination protection for as many people as possible is the only chance to put Corona in its place and secure freedom.

Schäuble also hopes for social pressure to increase the vaccination rate. Every individual should become more concerned with the question of what consequences a refusal to vaccinate would have on fellow human beings. At the same time, more vaccination offers are needed wherever people are, soon again for the football stadium or the open air concert. Any creative idea on how to vaccinate more people is welcome.

«We must all avoid another lockdown together! That would be devastating to society, the economy and all other areas of life,” Schäuble made clear. Such restrictions should no longer be allowed, especially in educational institutions from nursery to university, so as not to cause further harm to children and young people.