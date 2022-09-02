This morning, Elisa Esports made the choice to disqualify Counter-Strike: World Offensive workforce schadE halt from its ongoing Elisa Invitational event for Fall 2022. In keeping with a press launch from the Finnish event organizers, the aspect was disqualified resulting from suspicions of match-fixing.

Elisa Esports additionally acknowledged that incidents of suspicious conduct on schadE halt’s half occurred throughout their matches on August 23 and August 29, towards 00 Prospects and Yodagus respectively. The suspicions had been reported by a “third occasion integrity associate.”

Finnish authorities have reportedly been notified and can be accountable for any additional motion towards the esports workforce. The next assertion was launched by Elisa Esports:

“The suspicion signifies that two match outcomes had been manipulated by one competing workforce, Schade Halt. That is towards our competitors insurance policies and thereby the matching workforce has been disqualified for all Elisa Invitational matches.”

To this point, no additional particulars have been shared about what particular actions in-game had been flagged as unethical. Moreover. there hasn’t been any clarification concerning the method by which the match outcomes had been mounted or how the workforce benefitted from the identical. It’s price noting that schadE misplaced to 00 Prospects 1-2, and gained towards Yodagus with a 2-1 scoreline.

In a press launch, Elisa Esports famous that they’ve reported the incident to the Esports Integrity Fee (ESIC) in addition to different event operators. Moreover, Finnish authorities have additionally been notified. The group emphasised:

“The suspicion has been reported to the Finnish authorities who can be in command of the additional actions concerning the case. We’re additionally sharing the data offered to us with different event operators and ESIC.”

The CS:GO workforce used six gamers throughout the matches in query, with KrowNii, powerYY, smike and gab enjoying each sport. Rand contributed within the match towards 00 Prospects earlier than being changed by Bodik for the conflict towards Yodagus.

It stays to be seen if additional motion can be taken towards schadE halt and its gamers.

