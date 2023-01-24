Scene 1, 2, and 3 solutions for Day 4

Day 4 of the Paper Theater occasion – titled The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex – is lastly out in Genshin Influence proper now. As traditional, Vacationers can clear up three scenes by manipulating the surroundings. Avid gamers who full every part on Day 4 will obtain the next rewards:

60 Primogems

75 Festive Fever

60,000 Mora

2x Information to Prosperity

2x Information to Diligence

2x Information to Gold

Finishing every part on this portion of the occasion ought to solely take Genshin Influence gamers a couple of minutes. This information ought to assist simplify issues for casuals in search of assistance on potential options.

Observe: This text will consult with the strolling character as Huanguang since it is the actor’s title.

Genshin Influence Paper Theater information: Day 4’s Adeptus Ex Scenes I, II, and III options

The start of Scene I (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Scene I could be very straightforward to resolve. Primarily, you wish to put the underside left tile into the highest proper quadrant so Huanguang can get the important thing and unlock the door. The next picture exemplifies the right resolution to this Genshin Influence puzzle.

A potential resolution to this puzzle (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are just a few other ways to resolve it. When you ever get caught on any of The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex scenes, you possibly can at all times choose to make use of the assist button on the underside left for help.

The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex Scene II resolution

That is what the beginning of Scene II seems like in Genshin Influence’s Day 4 of the Paper Theater occasion (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As soon as Huanguang steps on the inexperienced swap, the center gap can be changed by some floor that permits him to stroll in the direction of the door. Look forward to him to stroll throughout the precise and again to the left earlier than changing the highest left quadrant with the highest center one.

Afterward, rearrange the underside squares, as demonstrated within the following picture, to get the important thing.

An instance of how the participant can get hold of the important thing (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As soon as that is carried out, change the underside left quadrant with the highest center one to Huanguang attain the door rapidly. Scene II of Day 4’s Paper Theater occasion ought to now be full.

He can simply attain the door from right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Vacationers simply have Scene III left to do on this Genshin Influence occasion. Sadly, the subsequent half can be a lot tougher to finish than the earlier two puzzles.

The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex Scene III resolution

The beginning of the ultimate scene for Day 4’s portion of the Paper Theater occasion (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are a number of essential items to spotlight on this specific puzzle. Mainly, you need the swap to be left up so there can be a gap in one of many quadrants. After some cautious placements, you must get one thing related within the following picture.

Observe: You are attempting to get Huanguang to be within the high left of the display screen right here.

An instance of how one can get the important thing on this puzzle (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Buying this key means that you can transfer components of the Paper Theater into the highest center spot. All it’s important to do from right here is transfer the remaining quadrants in order that the highest ground lets Huanguang attain the NPC.

This half ought to be fairly apparent, that means that Genshin Influence gamers ought to now be carried out with Scene III of the Paper Theater occasion.

