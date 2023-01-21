Scene 1, 2, and 3 in Paper Theater

As the favored Lantern Ceremony occasion returns as a part of the Genshin Influence 3.4 replace, the group is pretty excited to take part in its varied mini-games, with the most recent one, Paper Theater, being launched just lately.

On this mini-game, gamers should transfer platforms to make sure that the actor within the scene can attain his vacation spot. Finishing every scene will reward gamers with helpful gadgets, together with Primogems, Mora, Expertise Books, and extra. The Day 1 problem of the Paper Theater is named Homecoming. This is all the pieces that gamers have to learn about fixing the three scenes within the newest Genshin Influence occasion.

Genshin Influence 3.4: An entire information to Homecoming, Day 1 problem of the Paper Theater occasion

Genshin Influence followers can now take part in a brand new mini-event known as Paper Theater. This can be a model new idea the place gamers will assist an NPC inform a narrative utilizing paper cut-outs as they assist out with the actor’s motion and the paper platforms inside that scene.

Finishing all the scenes within the Day 1 problem, Homecoming, will reward gamers with the next gadgets:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Information to Prosperity x 2

Information to Diligence x 2

Information to Gold x 2

Homecoming Scene I

Thankfully, the primary scene of Homecoming is pretty easy and can educate you the fundamentals of the Paper Theater occasion. There are at the moment two methods so that you can full this scene. One choice is to convey the door nearer to the actor by switching it with the platform containing the vase, whereas the opposite is to convey the actor nearer to the door by swapping the left and center platforms of the underside flooring.

Each of those strikes will take roughly the identical period of time for the actor to succeed in the door and full this scene in Genshin Influence. Click on on Subsequent to maneuver to the second scene.

Homecoming Scene II

Within the second scene of Homecoming, two new obstacles are launched so that you can overcome. When the scene begins, transfer the platform with the door and vase to the center. It’s important to look ahead to the actor to vary route and return to the underside left platform.

As quickly because the actor enters the underside left platform, transfer it to the center of the underside layer, bringing the door platform to the left aspect. You need to be sure that the actor is strolling left in order that they will simply attain their vacation spot. Progress additional to start out the final scene of the Homecoming problem within the patch 3.4 replace.

Homecoming Scene III

As an alternative of a door, Homecoming’s ultimate scene entails the actor assembly his sibling. When the scene begins, you’ll discover that the underside left nook is locked and can’t be moved.

You’ll have to transfer the center platform and swap it with the one which has a vase. Look ahead to the actor to enter the center platform and shift the center platform to the suitable as quickly because the actor adjustments route. This could convey the platform with their sibling straight in entrance of the actor, simply finishing this scene and the Day 1 Paper Theater problem in Genshin Influence.

Genshin Influence 3.4’s Lantern Ceremony occasion will most certainly present much more challenges for gamers to check out within the close to future. Consequently, they are going to doubtlessly obtain tons of rewards and different assets.



