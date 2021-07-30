Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney for Publishing “Black Widow”

The new Marvel movie launched in theaters and on Disney + at the same time. Actress didn’t like it.

The streaming debut is at stake.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanov, the main character in the youngest Black Widow, has filed a lawsuit against Disney. It’s about the fact that the film premiered in theaters and on Disney + at the same time.

The actress, who has appeared in nine films from the Marvel universe, announced that she had already alerted Disney in the past few months. Since the warnings did not prevent the film from premiering simultaneously on the streaming platform, the actress has now filed a lawsuit. The Disney + debut came with an additional payment of $ 30 to allow Disney + subscribers to see the film.

The lawsuit reported by the AP agency at the end of Thursday, August 29, concerns the fact that part of the actress’s income is related to ticket sales. The New York Times notes that the film was among its most successful premieres during the pandemic on its opening weekend in the US, but numbers fell the following weekend.

The premiere of the film was postponed for a year due to the pandemic and eventually reached theaters and streaming at the same time, which was not a practice at all, but more frequent forced restrictions and even over the past 16 months due to the pandemic that was it at different times Movie theater closings.

Hollywood has already been the scene of some criticism and disagreement among actors, directors, and producers over strategy. However, to date, no case has achieved this notoriety as one of Hollywood’s most iconic names is suing a giant like Disney in court.

“Black Widow” premiered in national cinemas on July 8th. Directed by Cate Shortland, the story follows Natasha Romanoff on her missions between the Civil War and the War of Infinity, key moments in Marvel’s cinematographic universe. The cast also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, OT Fagbenle and Yolanda Lynes.