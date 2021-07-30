Scarlett Johansson files a complaint against Disney, a complaint that the studio says is “worrying”

While the film Black Widow continues its film career, actress Scarlett Johansson, who plays the main character, has filed a complaint against Disney.

Civil war

Since Iron Man 2 (2010), Scarlett Johansson has been the face of Natacha Romanoff and as such one of the icons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress has appeared in eight films (not counting the Captain Marvel post-credits scene) and was tragically spoiled with a final round of the carousel in Avengers with the film Black Widow, the first feature film to revolve around her late character . : Endgame.

After Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to her character, she filed a complaint against the Disney studio in the Los Angeles court on Thursday, July 29th. The reason ? Disney’s decision to simultaneously release the film in theaters and on the Disney + platform, using the Warner Group’s distribution model. The only difference is that you have to pay an additional $ 30 to see the film on Disney +.

According to the actress, her contract stipulated that the film would only be shown in theaters and that she would receive a percentage of the revenue from the film. (It is worth remembering that Scarlett Johansson is also the producer of the feature film.) She also accuses Disney of “inciting Marvel to ignore the terms of the agreement in order to prevent Madame Johansson from realizing all of the profits that are made ‘It was related to the contract she signed with Marvel.

If the film has got off to a good start, the film is particularly disappointing with regard to the domestic box office: a few days ago it was 154.8 million dollars. Internationally, sales climbed to $ 322 million (these figures exclude the Chinese box office). The film also hit the MCU’s saddest record … According to experts, the film would also have grossed $ 60 million on Disney + $ 60 million from its first weekend of exploitation.

Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer told Agence France-Presse:

It’s no secret that Disney is releasing movies like Black Widow directly on Disney + in an attempt to attract more subscribers, thereby boosting the company’s share price and invoking Covid-19 as an excuse.

The Disney group responded immediately to Scarlett Johansson’s complaint, which it classified as “sad and trying”. The studio executives shared a press release explaining their decision:

The complaint is particularly sad and troubling because it ignores the dire and ongoing global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. […] Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract, and moreover, the release of Black Widow on Disney + through the Premier Access service has dramatically improved its ability to receive additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million already received .

If we don’t know how this case will be followed up, we still remember that a few weeks ago Kevin Feige announced his wish to continue working with Scarlett Johansson. We imagine that this wish will remain wishful thinking, at least if the conflict between Scarlett Johansson and Disney is not resolved amicably.