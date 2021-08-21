Scarlett Johansson accuses Disney of misogyny and receives a lot of support

Nothing is going well between Scarlett Johansson and Disney. In a lawsuit against the studio, the Black Widow actress accuses Disney of misogyny.

A media defeat for Disney?

For several years, Scarlett Johansson has been one of the faces of the renewal of the Disney Studios in the role of Black Widow and in particular one of its most lucrative subsidiaries: Marvel Studios. While the Black Widow movie marked the end of the collaboration (at least on paper) between the actress and Marvel Studios, the relationship between Johansson and Disney has worsened in recent weeks.

A quick reminder of the facts: Scarlett Johansson has filed a complaint against Disney alleging that she orchestrated the box office failure of Black Widow by opting for a simultaneous release in theaters and on the Disney + platform and with it damage to the salary of Natasha Romanoff’s interpreter, her salary is indexed at the box office.

Indictment and a complaint that provoked the ire of Disney Studios, which responded in a press release questioning the behavior of Scarlett Johansson, who was “insensitive to the global Covid-19 pandemic”. The studio had also tried to clear up Johansson’s complaint through one of the lawyers, stating that it was part of a gigantic plan.

Words that deeply displeased the actress, whose lawyer said she was shocked by “this personal attack full of intimidation and misogyny”. As the Disney studio tries to change its strategy and push for a private, gated solution rather than a public trial, Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinski reiterated the studio’s misogyny allegations:

After Disney initially responded to the lawsuit with a misogynist attack on Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, as expected, trying to cover up its misconduct with a confidential arbitration.

With the lawsuit (or arbitration) pending, it looks like Disney is losing the media battle. Scarlett Johansson has indeed received a lot of support. After Emma Stone (who also threatened a lawsuit against the studio), the actress can now count on director Denis Villeneuve’s, who will release one of the most anticipated films of the year next September: Dune.

Shocked by the “misogynist” attack on Disney, several feminist associations (Women in Film, ReFrame and Time’s Up) supported the actress. In a joint statement, the three associations described Disney’s response as a sexist attack:

This sexist attack has no place in a trade dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are seen as less able than men to defend their own interests without being exposed to ad hominem criticism.

These allegations of sexism and misogyny demean the defenses of the Disney group, which has tried to show a new progressive face for several years, and puts women (actresses, directors and characters) in the foreground. Several films have been entrusted to Phase 4 directors, such as Black Widow and the film The Eternals by Chloe Zhao. There is no doubt that these allegations motivated those in charge of the studio to choose confidential arbitration.