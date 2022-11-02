Scarlet Bond leaked trailer releases ahead of November 2022 premiere

That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond Trailer 2 screenshot, that includes a berserk Hiiro. Pic credit score: Studio Eight Bit

The That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond launch date in Japan is on November 25, 2022.

On November 1, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime movie adaptation of story aruthor Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah’s That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) fantasy mild novel sequence titled Scarlet Bond (Guren no Kizuna-hen) launched a trailer hyping its upcoming premiere!

You may watch the trailer by way of the Tweet on Twitter right here:

Sadly, the official YouTube trailer is area locked. You may also watch the trailer right here:

The trailer options the theme music of the film “Make Me Really feel Higher” carried out by MindaRyn, and in addition offers us a extra in-depth have a look at the occasions, which is able to happen within the movie Scarlet Bond. The trailer begins with Rimuru and his comrades setting out on a journey. Once they arrive within the Kingdom of Razha issues look like amiss there, and the river is polluted.

Rimuru investigates issues surrounding a mysterious queen named Towa and an ogre survivor named Hiiro. Hiiro occurs to be Benimaru’s “brother”, however sure occasions will trigger these two to finish up combating. Hiiro is outwardly out for revenge, however why? The touring, pointy-toothed peddler, Lacua, seems to be behind sure occasions that result in Hiiro going berserk. However what’s Lacua actually after? We’ll have to attend till Scarlet Bond’s premiere to be able to discover out!

The complete poster for That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film. Pic credit score: Studio 8bit/Twitter

What’s the plot of That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime?

That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken), often known as TenSura, or Slime Isekai’s unique incarnation is a Japanese fantasy mild novel sequence written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story facilities on a median Japanese salaryman, who’s murdered and reincarnates in a sword and sorcery world as a slime monster with distinctive powers. As Rimuru explores his new world he good points distinctive powers and gathers allies to construct his personal nation of monsters.

The place can I learn or watch That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime?

Between 2013 and 2016, it was serialized on-line on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro. In 2014, when it was later acquired by Micro Journal its first mild novel quantity was revealed. As of November 2021, nineteen volumes have been launched. In December 2017, the English model of the sunshine novel was licensed by Yen Press for launch in North America.

The sunshine novel sequence impressed a manga adaptation illustrated by Taiki Kawakami that was revealed by Kodansha, together with 4 manga spin-offs revealed by Micro Journal and Kodansha. The franchise additionally impressed an anime tv sequence by Eight Bit, which aired from October 2018 to March 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the primary season in Japanese whereas Funimation Leisure streamed its English dub.

From January to September 2021, a second season of the anime sequence aired. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the primary and second seasons with Funimation streaming the English dub. After the second season’s closing episode aired, it was introduced that the sequence would obtain an anime movie titled That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime the Film: Scarlet Bond.

From April to June 2021, a second spin-off manga was launched. In April 2021, an anime adaptation based mostly on Shiba’s spin-off manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) premiered on Tokyo MX.

Are you wanting ahead to the upcoming movie That Time I Bought Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond? Tell us within the remark part beneath!