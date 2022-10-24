Scaramouche, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Faruzan release order

Genshin Affect leaks have revealed that tons of recent characters will probably be arriving over the subsequent few updates. Leakers have launched a roadmap for a lot of of those upcoming characters, revealing when gamers can count on them to reach to the sport.

Fan favorites like Scaramouche will lastly change into playable quickly, whereas long-awaited additions like Yaoyao and Baizhu can even make their debut within the upcoming variations. Even new characters like Alhaitham and Faruzan have had their launch home windows revealed. Followers can discover a roadmap for Genshin Affect’s upcoming Sumeru characters right here.

Upcoming Sumeru characters roadmap revealed by Genshin Affect leaks

[Genshin] [Questionable] Launch Roadmap 3.3 Banner 1 – Wanderer (w/ Faruzan)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5 Star) + Yaoyao (4 Star – Polearm)

3.5 – Dehya (5 Star) + Mika (4 Star)

Genshin Affect leakers have found a ton of recent info following the sport’s newest replace livestream. This information factors to the anticipated launch window for most of the sport’s future updates. Characters like Scaramouche, Faruzan, Alhaitham, Dehya, and extra have all had their launch home windows revealed, thanks to those leaks. Gamers can discover out which characters are anticipated to launch in every replace under.

3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan

Following his launch as a weekly boss within the Genshin Affect 3.2 replace, it seems that Scaramouche will lastly debut as a playable character within the 3.3 replace. Scaramouche has been a closely anticipated character because the launch of Genshin Affect, as he appeared throughout an occasion all the way in which again within the 1.1 replace.

Since then, gamers have been ready for his launch, and plainly he’ll lastly change into playable as soon as this replace arrives. He can even come alongside a brand new 4-star character named Faruzan, who leakers have teased as a strong help for Scaramouche’s playstyle.

3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao



Her ability is coded as “Turnip” and her burst is coded as “Rabbit”.

Each her ability and her burst reference the identical throwing mechanics as Itto’s Ushi (possible placeholder).

Her burst, at present, heals all social gathering members based mostly on her max HP.

The Genshin Affect 3.4 replace seems to be to convey two highly effective Dendro characters to the sport, with Alhaitham and Yaoyao making their debuts throughout this model. Alhaitham seems to be to be a singular DPS character that may dish out a ton of Dendro injury, whereas Yaoyao seems to be a healer.

Each of those characters’ skills are nonetheless very early on within the testing part, however their weapons have been leaked as a Sword for Alhaitham and a Polearm for Yaoyao. Followers will need to maintain a watch out for additional leaks about their skills in the event that they plan on using these two Dendro items on their groups.

3.5: Dehya and Mika

Dehya – Pyro Claymore E: spawns a tomb which appears to buff the present energetic character(like an headstone) Q: known as Blade Storm (STC)

The Genshin Affect 3.5 replace will introduce Dehya as a playable character, the highly effective Claymore wielder that gamers met throughout their exploration via Sumeru’s desert. Dehya seems to be a strong character, although leaks have steered that she could also be extra of a supporting character in battle based mostly on the early details about her package. Nonetheless, followers ought to remember that her launch is months away, which suggests issues may change drastically earlier than then.

Mika – Cryo Polearm E: has press and maintain

Mika – Cryo Polearm E: has press and maintain
each press and maintain launches some form of bullet, has goal mark for enemies Q: heals all characters in social gathering (STC)

Mika is ready to be launched alongside Dehya, and he’ll wield the Cryo ingredient and a Polearm. Mika appears to be a support-focused 4-star character that can present his workforce with therapeutic, although leaks are cut up on whether or not he’ll heal himself or heal his workforce along with his Elemental Burst. Both approach, followers of this explorer will certainly need to save up Primogems to summon him within the upcoming replace.

3.6: Baizhu and a brand new character

Gamers are excited for Baizhu as he's changing into playable as a dendro ranged catalyst person.

Gamers will lastly be capable of summon for the Dendro character Baizhu within the Genshin Affect 3.6 replace. Baizhu was the primary Dendro character that gamers ever met, and he seems to be to make an look in the course of the 3.6 replace as a Catalyst wielder.

His package remains to be within the very early levels of growth, that means followers will not know a lot about how he performs till nearer to the three.6 replace. Leaks have additionally indicated that one other new character will seem alongside him, although not a lot is thought about them but.

Genshin Affect leakers have revealed a ton of details about the sport’s updates.

