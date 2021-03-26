Scandinavia Construction Market 2021 – 2026: Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement by Top Key Players- Skanska Sverige AB, NCC Sverige AB, PEAB Sverige AB,

Scandinavia Construction Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Scandinavia Construction market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Scandinavia Construction market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Skanska Sverige AB, NCC Sverige AB, PEAB Sverige AB, Serneke Sverige AB, Per Aarsleff A/S, Mt Højgaard A/S, A. Enggaard A/S, Bonava Sverige AB, Bane Nor Sf, Sola Kommune, AF Gruppen Norge AS, Veidekke ASA

Scope of the Report

Denmark’s construction sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. Growth will be fueled by various investments in commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to post a CAGR of 2.94% over the forecast period. In Denmark, Demand for construction has increased over the past five years. The sector value added growth in percentage is 2.2% in 2019 and 4% in 2017. The average sector growth of the Denmark Construction industry over the past 3 years is 3.5 % while the average sector growth over the past 5 years is 3.7%. According to Statistics Denmark, the country’s average construction production index in 2015 base prices grew by 4.1% in 2018 and 4.5% in 2017. Moreover, the construction production index for civil engineering grew by 4.3% in 2018 and 4.6% in 2017. Accounting for 42.4% of the industry’s total value in 2018, residential construction was the largest market in the Danish construction industry during the review period. The total construction project pipeline in Denmark including all mega projects with a value above USD 25 million – stands at USD 77.6 billion. The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards late-stage projects, with 59.3% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of August 2019.

Key Market Trends

Ongoing Demand for Infrastructure

Sweden will have invested over USD 170 billion on new housing by 2025 in a plan to build 700,000 new homes resulting in huge opportunities for the construction market, both internally and externally. The market for building new shopping centers and inns is progressively mature. The private and residential subsector gives indications of diminishing interest, which will negatively affect organizations’ margins. Between now and 2030, the nation will spend USD 72.5 billion on railroads, streets, and other significant activities. In January 2019, another Ministry of Infrastructure was framed to concentrate on the advancement of the Swedish infrastructure and its drawn-out requests. An arrangement has been made, named; The Swedish National Transport plan 2018-2029, which contains roughly USD 79.23 billion of financed foundation ventures. Along with another USD 79.23 billion from the territorial and local venture plans, it is anything but difficult to perceive any reason why Sweden’s infrastructure sector is booming. Sweden likewise plans to put an expected USD 28.29 billion in a High-Speed Rail to connect the three biggest urban areas: Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malm.



The Need for the Construction Sector to be Circular

Our present economy with its “take, make, dispose of” model, isn’t practical over the long haul, as people’s interest in crude materials exceeds what our earth is able to supply. It is important to move towards a Circular Economy (CE) in which we reexamine, reuse, and reestablish our reality’s assets. This is particularly valid for the construction sector, as construction and demolition waste (CDW) are one of the heaviest and biggest waste streams. The construction can benefit from a circular approach because of material costs which make up to 35 %-40 % of the costs in the sector. Reducing these costs by becoming circular significantly reduces construction costs. It also helps in reducing international dependency as there is increasing geopolitical uncertainty. The government is also encouraging companies that emphasize on technological advancements and standardizing modern methods of construction. Norway is the country that has already reached a high level of performance in the transition process from linear to circular economy model. in 2018, more than 80% of the construction waste is recycled. CDW recycling rate in Sweden is currently about 50-60% as of 2019.

