Scale-out NAS Market 2020| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Scale-out NAS Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Scale-out NAS industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Scale-out NAS Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate

Scale-out NAS is a developed storage capability structure. To do this, it improves and expands the complete disk space capacity. Network attached storage (NAS) scale-out is applied to the storage potential by automatically availing and customizing scale-out NAS when needed. It accordingly expands the devices network size and enables another added array to expand system ability to store when the scale-out system reaches its limit.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference across enterprises for scale-up NAS applications is driving the market growth

Growing requirement for high throughput rate is helping the growth of the market

High Cost and downtime of traditional solution, scale-up NAS is flourishing the market growth

Big data analytics is also helping in the growth of the market

Surging need for cost-effective storage solutions drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less number of skilled professionals hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Scale-out NAS Market

By Component

Software High Performance Computing Data Management & Integration Data Protection Big Data In-Memory Datagrid

Service Professional Services System Integration



By Storage Technology

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.

In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.

Competitive Analysis

Global scale-out NAS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scale-out NAS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scale-out NAS market are IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.

Major Highlights of Scale-out NAS market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Scale-out NAS market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Scale-out NAS market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Scale-out NAS market.

