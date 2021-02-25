Scale-out NAS Market 2020| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2027
The Latest Research Report of Scale-out NAS Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.
The research and analysis conducted in Scale-out NAS Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Scale-out NAS industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Scale-out NAS Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate
Scale-out NAS is a developed storage capability structure. To do this, it improves and expands the complete disk space capacity. Network attached storage (NAS) scale-out is applied to the storage potential by automatically availing and customizing scale-out NAS when needed. It accordingly expands the devices network size and enables another added array to expand system ability to store when the scale-out system reaches its limit.
Market Drivers:
- Surging preference across enterprises for scale-up NAS applications is driving the market growth
- Growing requirement for high throughput rate is helping the growth of the market
- High Cost and downtime of traditional solution, scale-up NAS is flourishing the market growth
- Big data analytics is also helping in the growth of the market
- Surging need for cost-effective storage solutions drives the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Less number of skilled professionals hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Scale-out NAS Market
By Component
- Software
- High Performance Computing
- Data Management & Integration
- Data Protection
- Big Data
- In-Memory Datagrid
- Service
- Professional Services
- System Integration
By Storage Technology
- File Storage
- Block Storage
- Object Storage
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Education & Academics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.
- In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.
Competitive Analysis
Global scale-out NAS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scale-out NAS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scale-out NAS market are IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.
Major Highlights of Scale-out NAS market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Scale-out NAS market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Scale-out NAS market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Scale-out NAS market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
