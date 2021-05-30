Scale Inhibitors Market Consumer Needs, Trends And Drivers Analysis

Scale inhibitor or antiscalants are chemical materials used in manufacturing industry to reduce or to check the formation of scale. Scale inhibitors are extensively used in various industries that include power generation plants, mining & construction, water & waste water treatment, oil & gas, food & beverage, and various environmental protection industries. The amount of formation of scale precipitate depends mainly on the temperature, operational pressure, water incongruity and mineral content within the water.

Scales are the precipitates formed on surfaces of the various machinery and equipment that comes under regular contact with water. Scales are normally water-soluble precipitation solids that become fully or partially insoluble when the overall temperature increases. Oil and gas industry is one of the major end user of scale inhibitors. The water used in oil and gas industries is chemically treated with scale inhibitors such as phosphonates, to reduce or check the scale formation on machineries and equipment that are used during various production stages of oil and gas such as production wells, water and disposal wells, flowlines and surface equipment.

On the basis of various chemical properties associated with scale inhibitors, the global inhibitor market is broadly categorized in four segments namely phosphonate scale inhibitor, carboxylate/acrylic scale inhibitor, sulfonate scale inhibitor, and other scale inhibitor. Based on the various end user applications, the scale inhibitor market is broadly categorized under power & construction industry, mining industry, oil & gas industry, water and wastewater treatment industry, food and beverage industry, and others. Phosphonate scale inhibitor is one of the most popular and extensively used scale inhibitors in various industries including food and beverages industry. It grasped the highest market share in 2013.

Water & waste water treatment is one of the largest and fasted growing end user applications of the scale inhibitor market. The growing waste water treatment plants and upcoming government projects towards water and waste water treatment, such as India’s Namami Gange projects, coupled with rising potable water demand, due to ongoing surge in urbanization in emerging markets such as China and India is expected to drive the demand in water & water treatment sector of the market.

North America is the largest market of scale inhibitors followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Together, these three regions accounted for around 80% of the total scale inhibitors market. Country wise, the U.S. is the largest market of scale inhibitors in world. China, Japan and India are leading market in Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) that includes the Middle East, South America and Africa is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecasted period. Brazil and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are two of the fasted growing regional market of scale inhibitor in RoW.

Some of the major companies operating in global scale inhibitor market include,

Clariant International Ltd.

Kemira Chemicals Inc.

Ge Power & Water Process Technologies

BASF SE.

Solvay Rhodia

Bwa Water Additives.

Ecolab (Nalco Champion).

Akzonobel Oilfield Ashland Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company.

Gulf Coast Chemical Llc.

Henkel Ag & Co.

