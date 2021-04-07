SCADA Market Report 2021 – Future Development, Covid-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Trends, Share and Growth Opportunity

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4223088

The global SCADA market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the SCADA Market:

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Siemens

Honewell International

Mitsubishi Electric

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread in several countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the SCADA market.

“Services segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The services segment is expected to dominate the SCADA market by contributing largest share during the forecast period. Many of the industries in the Americas and Europe have already implemented SCADA systems. Thus, there are fewer opportunities in terms of the implementation of new SCADA systems. However, in terms of modification of SCADA systems, there are huge opportunities.

“Oil & gas industry is expected to contribute largest share of market for process industries during the forecast period.”

The oil & gas industry is anticipated to contribute the largest share to the SCADA market in 2021. SCADA systems enable oil & gas companies to remotely monitor facilities and gain insights about daily inventory and equipment condition, thus compensating for the shortage of skilled workforce for collecting equipment data.

“APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

SCADA market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021−2026. APAC is the production hub for automation technologies due to the presence of major companies such as Yokogawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and OMRON. Renewable energy, smart grids, water & wastewater, and transportation sectors are expected to drive the growth of the SCADA market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of SCADA Market:

1 Overview

2 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Companies

3 Market Share Analysis (2020)

4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

4.1 Star

4.2 Pervasive

4.3 Emerging Leader

4.4 Participant

5 Small And Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

5.1 Progressive Company

5.2 Responsive Company

5.3 Dynamic Company

5.4 Starting Block

6 Scada Market: Product Footprint

7 Competitive Scenario

Reason to access this report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on offering, component, end user, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the SCADA market.

A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the SCADA market ecosystem.

The report includes pricing analysis, patent analysis, ecosystem analysis as well as technology, trade and case study analysis pertaining to SCADA.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the SCADA market have been detailed in this report.

Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the SCADA market has been provided in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues and market share.

