SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region, Forecast to 2023

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on SCADA Market

The global total revenue of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems will growing by 6.4% between 2017 and 2023 owing to an increasing adoption of SCADA solutions across various industries.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 76 figures, this 189-page report Global SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2023 is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide SCADA system market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, industry vertical and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Supervisory Station

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmable Logic Controller

Human Machine Interface

Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Oil and Gas Industry

Electrical Power Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Transportation

Telecommunication

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of SCADA systems are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 12

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 29

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 33

3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component 37

3.1 Market Overview by System Component 37

3.2 Supervisory Station 40

3.3 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) 42

3.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) 44

3.5 Human Machine Interface (HMI) 45

3.6 Communication Infrastructure 47

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Architecture Type 48

4.1 Market Overview by Architecture Type 48

4.2 Global SCADA Hardware Market 2014-2023 51

4.3 Global SCADA Software Market 2014-2023 53

4.4 Global SCADA Services Market 2014-2023 55

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 56

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 56

5.2 Global SCADA Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2023 59

5.3 Global SCADA Market in Electrical Power Industry 2014-2023 61

5.4 Global SCADA Market in Chemical and Petrochemical Industry 2014-2023 63

5.5 Global SCADA Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment 2014-2023 65

5.6 Global SCADA Market in Transportation 2014-2023 67

5.7 Global SCADA Market in Telecommunication 2014-2023 68

5.8 Global SCADA Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 2014-2023 69

5.9 Global SCADA Market in Other Industry Verticals 2014-2023 70

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 71

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2017-2023 71

6.2 North America Market 2014-2023 by Country 76

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 76

6.2.2 U.S. Market 79

6.2.3 Canadian Market 82

6.3 European Market 2014-2023 by Country 84

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 84

6.3.2 Germany 88

6.3.3 UK 90

6.3.4 France 92

6.3.5 Russia 94

6.3.6 Spain 96

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 98

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2023 by Country 99

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 99

6.4.2 Japan 104

6.4.3 China 106

6.4.4 India 108

6.4.5 Australia 110

6.4.6 South Korea 112

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 114

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2023 by Country 116

6.5.1 Mexico 119

6.5.2 Brazil 121

6.5.3 Argentina 123

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 125

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2023 by Country 126

6.6.1 UAE 129

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 131

6.6.3 Iran 133

6.6.4 Other National Markets 136

7 Competitive Landscape 137

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors 137

7.2 Company Profiles 141

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 183

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 183

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 186

