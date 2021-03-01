SBR Latex Market Share | Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis, Market Size and Regional Outlook to 2027

SBR Latex Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 7,608.51 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9,751.82 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.62% from 2019 to 2025.

The study provides a decisive view of the global SBR latex market by segmenting the market based on product type, applications and region. Based on product type, the SBR latex market is segmented into emulsion SBR Latex and solution SBR Latex. The product type segment is dominated by emulsion SBR Latex and it was worth of USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025 with considerable CAGR of 3.70% in forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

SBR Latex Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate SBR Latex Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Styrene-butadiene rubber is derived from the styrene and butadiene. From the styrene-butadiene rubber more than 50% car tires are made. Additionally, it has good abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives. It is the most common type of styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer.

SBR Latex Manufacturers:

Synthomer

Trinseo

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

SBR Latex Market Key Market Segments:

by Types: Emulsion SBR Latex, Solution SBR Latex

by Application: Paper Processing, Fiber and Carpet Processing, Glass Fiber Processing, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Mortar Additives, Foams and Mattresses, Other

It has different applications like, used as an additive for cement mortar and water, floor topping and screeds etc. Moreover, styrene-butadiene latexes are also used in carpet backing, paper coatings, paints, and floor polishes, plus many other uses. Additionally, in the coating in paper product, styrene-butadiene rubber latex is used for magazines, flyers, catalogues and paperboard product. Moreover, the SBR latex powder makes paper smoother, stiffer, brighter and water resistant. Thus, its increasing application in various industries is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

On the basis of applications, the SBR latex market is segmented into paper processing, fiber & carpet processing, glass fiber processing, paints & coatings, adhesives, mortar additives, foams & mattresses and other applications. Application segment of the SBR latex market is dominated by paper processing with a largest market share of 38.4% in 2018 owing to different industries is increasingly adopted paints & coatings and paper industry that can use for magazines, flyers, catalogues and paperboard product.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global SBR Latex Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global SBR Latex Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. SBR Latex Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global SBR Latex Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global SBR Latex Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global SBR Latex Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

