Say goodbye to scalpers with this new platform from Sony

We’re not going to teach you anything by telling you that Sony’s PS5 has been missing since it was released in November 2019. If the miracle solution doesn’t exist while you wait for more stock to arrive, the manufacturer has nevertheless implemented a method that should give you more chances of getting its latest console.

Between bottlenecks and scalpers, a difficult start in life for the PS5

For more than a year, millions of gamers have been longing for the PS5, the little sister of the PS4, whose original version dates back to 2013, but which Sony is still betting on. Because when Sony’s latest console crushes its Microsoft rival and offers impressive performance and games, the lack of components prevents it from selling as well as it should, simply because stock levels aren’t keeping up with demand.

But there is one problem well known to players and perhaps even more annoying: scalpers. These “resellers” take advantage of the hype and the general impatience to buy PS5 in bulk and then resell them online at exorbitant prices, regularly exceeding 1,000 euros. And if you think no one would go to such ruins for a basic console, think again that these last-gen PlayStations are being resold at outrageously high prices.

Because of this, the manufacturer finally decided to respond by setting up a platform that allows players to buy directly from them. This is called PlayStation Direct and could well represent your salvation.

Finally a real solution for dealing with resellers?

If you’ve lost hope of ever getting your hands on a PS5, head over to Sony’s PlayStation Direct! We told you about it last summer, the online platform was set up in the United States and should be expanded to most European countries in early 2022. This was done in France. From now on you can therefore visit this website, identify yourself with your PSN account and buy various PlayStation products (accessories, games). If you’re lucky, you might manage to get your hands on a PS5.

Because if the fact that you have to identify yourself with your PlayStation Network account should allow you to avoid the influx of scalpers, nothing is guaranteed. In fact, there is already a need for stocks – very limited – to be put online, which is still relatively rare. But most importantly, the site doesn’t allow you to buy a PS5 directly. It actually allows you to register to possibly be drawn. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you can join a buying session where you have to be the fastest. In short, nothing is won.

Come on, to motivate you a little, let’s quote PlayStation, which in an FAQ on their platform states that the selection of drawn players is based on “past activity and interest shown for PlayStation”. Nothing more concrete yet, but we imagine this means that the more you play regularly or for a long time on the manufacturer’s consoles, the greater the chances of being drawn. Happy Hunger Games to all.