Say Goodbye to Errors & Typos as Whatsapp Soon To Bring Edit Message Feature – Here’s the complete news!!

Meta-owned It’s been said that WhatsApp is working on a new feature, that could change the way we message in a big way. The popular messaging app is testing a feature that will let you change messages after you’ve sent them. WaBetaInfo says that WhatsApp is testing the ability to edit messages. This will let you change messages you’ve already sent, making it easy to fix typos and other mistakes. Find more about the Whatsapp Edit Message feature here.

According to a new report, beta versions of the app may soon be able to edit messages. The feature will also make WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, the same as Telegram, which already lets users change messages after they’ve been sent.

Several sources say that WhatsApp began working on the feature five years ago, but the plan was later scrapped. Now, the edit message button on the instant messaging platform works again.

At the moment, if someone sends a message with a mistake, they only have two ways to fix it. They can either send out a correct message and tell users to ignore the wrong one, or they can delete the wrong message and send out a new one. No matter what happens, a second message must be sent.

Here’s how Edit Message Will Work?

Wondering about how Whatsapp Edit message feature works? At the moment, it looks like all you have to do to edit a message is select it and click on the three dots menu in the top right corner. This will bring up a menu with options like “Info,” “Copy,” and “Edit.”

When you click the “Edit” button, you can use the textbox to change the message. At this time, we don’t know if the recipient will be told that the message has been changed or if they will be able to see how the message has been changed.

Also, how long you can edit messages after sending them, and if you can change them after the recipient has seen them.

The Edit button could be used wrongly

There are many wrong ways to use the edit button. The first is changing messages after the recipient has read them or replied to them. This can be used to make people misunderstand messages or change the way people talk.

If WhatsApp doesn’t let you edit messages after the recipient has opened them, you can use the edit button to see if the other person has read your message even if they have turned off read receipts.

Other features coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a number of different features right now. The Companion Device will be one of the most important new features. It will let people use one WhatsApp account on more than one smartphone.

Aside from this, WhatsApp is also working on adding download timers, polls, and a better drawing tool.

That’s it about Whatsapp Edit Message. For more updates, stay tuned!!

