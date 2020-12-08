Saxony-Anhalt to stop increasing license fee | Free press

For weeks, the Saxe-Anhalt coalition has fought to increase the license fee for radio in Germany – and was unable to reach an agreement despite numerous crisis meetings. Prime Minister Haseloff has now made a decision.

Magdeburg (dpa) – Saxony-Anhalt is blocking the increase in the agency work allowance in Germany. Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) had withdrawn the bill on the corresponding state treaty before the decisive vote in the state parliament, the state chancellery announced.

This means that no further consideration of the draft in Parliament is needed. In effect, this means that the planned premium adjustment will be blocked. If not all state parliaments approve the project by the end of the year, it will be destroyed.

After weeks of existential disputes in the coalition, Haseloff decided for himself: The parliamentary factions of the CDU, SPD and Greens had announced that there were different views on the state treaty, the state chancellery said. It follows that there is no majority for the project in the state parliament.

Despite numerous crisis meetings with alliance partners, the CDU continuously stressed that it would under no circumstances agree to an increase in the radio license fee by 86 cents to 18.36 euros by January 1, 2021. However, the SPD and the Greens wanted the project support all countries. The CDU could have enforced its veto against the will of the coalition partners with the votes of the opposition AfD. This rejects the increase and system of the license fee per se. In any case, Haseloff wanted to avoid a concerted vote between his CDU and the AfD.

The SPD and Greens had also announced that in the event of a joint CDU-AfD veto, they would see no future for the first nationwide Kenya coalition, in power since 2016. Haseloff now avoids this scenario with his step. “With this solution, the coalition comes out of the crisis firmly and will continue its work for the good of the country until the end of the term.” Elections will take place in Saxony-Anhalt on 6 June 2021.

What is happening now with the higher license fee is open. It has been agreed that the public broadcaster will try to sue the Federal Constitutional Court for the increase determined by an independent commission. In recent days, numerous Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt had asked for approval of the state treaty and refused renegotiation.