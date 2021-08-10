Saxony-Anhalt on the way to black-red-yellow | free press

Magdeburg (dpa) – After about three weeks of coalition negotiations and more than two months after the state elections, the CDU, SPD and FDP in Saxony-Anhalt have agreed in principle a new state government.

In the CDU and SPD, members now have to decide whether to join the black-red-yellow coalition and the draft contract will be sent to them from the middle of the week.

If she and an FDP party congress agree, the new government will take office on September 16, ten days before the general election. For the previous and designated Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU), it would be the third alliance in the third term after black-red and black-red-green.

Finances and responsibilities, in particular, had dampened the initially good mood during the negotiations lately. During the talks, all partners made painful concessions, CDU country chief Sven Schulze summarized on Monday. “Everyone really fought here.” For example, the CDU became involved in the minimum wage demanded by the SPD for government contracts. From a certain volume, these may only go to companies that pay their employees at least at the level of the second lowest pay scale in the public service.

The FDP renounced its alleged core economics department and, despite rejecting new debt, eventually swung a corona special fund of initially 1.5 billion euros, with which to finance the costs of the pandemic. The SPD has to say goodbye to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is taking over Schulze.

The previous member of the European Parliament joins the state government as Minister of Economy and Agriculture. Haseloff wants to expand the 42-year-old as his successor. The green super-ministry for the environment, agriculture and energy, founded only five years ago, is being stripped down, which was sharply criticized not only by the Greens, but also by the farmers’ association considered to be conservative.

For the SPD and its minister Armin Willingmann, who scored points in the Kenyan coalition as minister of economy, science and digitization, this cutback is a bitter loss. Willingmann remains responsible for science and also takes on the areas of environment, energy and climate protection. Incumbent Health Minister Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) must also remain in office.

The CDU, which has been criticized for its high percentage of men, also reportedly wants to fill two of its seven places in the new state government with women: former interior minister Tamara Zieschang will become the first interior minister of Saxony-Anhalt. The previous Secretary of State for Education, Eva Feussner, is Minister of Education and is said to be the second woman in the country’s history.

The first female transport minister in Saxony-Anhalt is Lydia Hüskens, head of the FDP. The former Ministry of State Development and Transport will be expanded with digitization. Hüskens, who announced during the election campaign that she would ‘power’ Saxony-Anhalt, will coordinate the digitization of all parts of the state.