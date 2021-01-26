Saxony-Anhalt: AfD advises on classification of constitutional protection | Free press

Magdeburg / Berlin (dpa) – After the federal AfD, the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt now also wants to investigate whether it is taking legal action against possible classifications through the protection of the constitution.

The state administrator will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday evening, as head of state Martin Reichardt told the German news agency.

The reason for this is reports that the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been observing the party for several days with the help of intelligence. The AfD mistakenly sees itself in the crosshairs of the secret service, other parties applauded the classification.

Reichardt thinks it is likely that his party will complain against the constitutional protection classification: “I assume that – as in similar cases with the federal government and other countries – we will take legal action.”

Just a few days ago, the federal party had filed a lawsuit in the Cologne Administrative Court. She wants to ensure that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution does not classify her as a suspicious case and be allowed to make it public. According to a court spokesman, the federal office for the protection of the constitution now has until Wednesday afternoon to present its position.

At the last interior ministers’ conference a month ago, the president of the Constitutional Protection Bureau, Thomas Haldenwang, announced that a nationwide classification of the entire AfD as a suspected right-wing case is likely to take place in January. However, in view of the ongoing proceedings in Cologne, the internal secret service recently announced that it will not publish anything about this for the time being.

Also in Saxony-Anhalt, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Ministry of the Interior are silent on whether the AfD state as a whole is now being spied on using intelligence tools. According to information from the German news agency, this has been the case for a few days. First the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” reported on the development. The parliamentary control committee of the state parliament was informed about this decision in a secret meeting on Monday.

If the constitution’s protections use intelligence services, it means it can smuggle in undercover employees or recruit confidants from the party. For the use of such means, state law requires the authority to have sufficient factual evidence that it is an effort directed against the free democratic basic order. In Saxony-Anhalt, there is no division into different levels or categories as provided for in federal constitutional protections.

Katja Pähle, leader of the SPD, welcomed the AfD’s observation. “That is necessary and correct,” she said on Tuesday. It is an important signal of the democratic state’s vigilance towards its opponents. From the point of view of Green Head Sebastian Striegel, it is clear that the AfD as a party is “popular, racist and right-wing extremist,” whose members and divisions “of anti-constitutional policy have made their program. the beginning. ”The Left also noted that the AfD has shown for years that this is not based on the constitution.

Top representatives of the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt mistakenly see themselves in the focus. “In fact, our actions and our positions provide no basis for such action by the Secret Service,” said Oliver Kirchner, head of the AfD in the Magdeburg state parliament.

It is not surprising, however, that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees it differently. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution announced last year that it had classified the officially disbanded “wing” as “proven extremist aspirations” and was observing it with intelligence agencies.

In addition to Thuringian AfD boss Björn Höcke, the authority explicitly named Saxony-Anhalt MP Hans-Thomas Tillschneider as the leading “wing” head. Following this announcement, the AfD, at the suggestion of Reichardt, chose 42-year-old Tillschneider for the first time as deputy chief in the state administration – and in third place for the state elections. In the past, many of the top representatives of the regional association counted themselves to the “wing” – and are still considered supporters today.

An internal working group of the federal AfD had just testified to Höcke and Tillschneider of a particularly large number of ambiguous and problematic formulations that could provide clues to anti-constitutional views.

AfD country chief Reichardt sees no reason to improve the course of the party or the selection of top personnel. Democratically elected to the executive branch, Tillschneider is valued as a “great education politician in the state parliament and a creditable district president”. “Mr. Tillschneider has explained his statements in detail and completely refuted the allegations.”