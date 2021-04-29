Sawn Timber Market 2021 by Component, Service, Vertical, Emerging Trends, Investment, Statistics and Regional Opportunities to 2031

The global demand for sawn timber slowed down in 2020 owing to the spread of Covid-19 disease which resulted in weakening the market position of various players operating in this market. The beginning of 2021 has brought positive results to the manufacturers as the sales of sawn timber is experiencing a period of boom. Globally, the manufacturers are trying hard to compete with each other. They are investmenting in research and developments to deliver innovation and diversification in their products for creating strong fascination among the global users.

What are Prominent Sawn Timber Manufacturers Doing?

Prominent market players including Stora Enso Corporation, Mayr Melnhof Holz Holdings AG, Binderholz Bausysteme GmbH, Nordic Structures, Sterling Lumber Company, Hasslacher Holding Gmbh, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation and KLH Massivholz Limited are making high investments in research and developmental projectsas well as acquiring latest and highly equipped equipments and technologies.

Adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies such as strategic alliances, sales agreements, e-selling, joint ventures, geographical expansions, partnership deeds, technological advancements, capacity utilizations, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, collaborations, product innovations, technical expertise, diversifications etc continues to be a vital part of well-recognized corporations for extending their market shares globally.

For instance, Stora Enso Corporation established a new forest division to manage the acquisition of Swedish forest assets and increase the transparency of the company on 30th September, 2019. The new forest division includes Stora Enso’s Swedish forest assetsincluding the acquired Bergvik Skog Vast AB and its 41 % of Tornator with the majority of its forest assets located in Finland.

The forest division also includes timber supply operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and Baltic countries, Tree plantations in the southern hemisphere linked to local pulp mills continue to be reported as before under Biomaterials and Consumer Board divisions.

Other reporting will include Group functions, Logistics and other operations. Now in 2021, Stora Enso has forest assets valued at more than Euro 4.1 billion in its balancesheet, the highest value being of biological assets of Euro 3.6billion among Nordic companies. In Sweden Stora Enso owns 1.4 million hectares of forestof which 1.14 million hectares are productive forest land with standing stock of 143 million m3. This new division began its operations on 1st January, 2020 and is generating higher revenues for the company in 2021.

On the other hand, Mayr Melnhof Holz Holding AGmade an announcement that it has made an investment of approximately Euro 13 Million in establishing a new manufacturing plant for producing sawn timber on 28th January, 2020. The facility is situated at Leoben, Austria. The new facility is established with the aim of meeting the growth strategy of the company to strengthen its forward integration progress and solidify its position in timber market globally.

The facility will meet the increasing demand for timber construction solutions in residential and industrial construction. The company has got support from the federal government, the state of Styria and the city of Leoben for the investment. The raw material supply through the Styrian forests, the existing infrastructure, well trained workforce and the sawn timber supply through the directly adjacent sawmill is making Leoben the ideal location for this investment which with the CO2-neutral material wood also makes an important contribution towards sustainability and active climate protection. The new manufacturing plant is generating incredible revenues for Mayr Melnhof Holz Holdings and has increased its market share.

What is Sawn Timber Used For?

Sawn timber is a type of timber which is cut from logs into variety of shapes and sizes for different applications. Generally, it may be rectangular or wedge shape; solid timber beams and rectangular timber sections are the common products of sawn timber.

There are different types of sawn timber depending on its cutting pattern including quarter, back, and radial timber. Sawn timber are available either as unseasoned or seasoned timber which is classified according to its moisture content. Unseasoned sawn timber is also known as ‘Green sawn timber’ with moisture content higher than 25% while seasoned variant is dried to remove the bound moisture and has reduced weight.

Sawn timber market has been gaining high traction in the recent years with rising scope of application. Increasing adoption in architectural roof, decking, fencing, flooring, framing, and packaging is the key driving factor of the sawn timber market.

According to statistics provided by Fact.MR, the global market for sawn timber is expected to witness significant growth during the period of assessment (2021-2031). Research report on global sawn timber market provides actionable intelligence on every aspect of the market along with the growth scenario of the market in the coming years based on past and present market conditions.

The research also focuses on the various export and import scenario of sawn timber that are likely to impact the global sawn timber market growth. Moreover, it also covers analysis on key participants involved in the sawn timber market, such as Mourne Timber Solutions Ltd., Sokol Timer Company, Segezha Sawmills, Onega Sawmills, Sodra, Versowood, Kayusar Sdn Bhd and Shaffer Holz.

