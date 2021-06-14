Save Time, Money & Costs with 24/7 Medical Billing Services

Healthcare practices face a number of challenges when it comes to managing their medical billing and achieving maximized revenue. 24/7 Medical Billing Services comes for your help with providing a plethora of benefits to your practice not only supporting you in constant revenue generation but also improving the goodwill of your medical practice. So how we help you conserve time, money, and costs with our efficient services? Let us take a deep look.

How choosing 24/7 Medical Billing Services is beneficial for your practice?

24/7 Medical Billing Services has a huge clientele list and been serving for more than 15 years in the healthcare industry, which has led us to the path of success. We have a highly experienced team with a decade long experience in medical billing and revenue cycle management. The team is well-potential of communicating between you-the healthcare service provider and your payer, ensuring proper reimbursements of submitted claims and offering a streamlined workflow and revenue flow to your practice.

You will never regret for choosing us your medical billing partner for the following reasons:

A highly experienced team to handle denials and submit claims with minimalized denial rates.

We stay updated to the latest technologies and trends and implement in our medical billing company, also for healthcare practices to gain those technological benefits.

We have certified multi-specialty expertise in diverse services and several happy clients who refer us to their associates.

We are professionals in handling any type of medical billing-related chaos with our huge experience and expertise we render.

We are RCM specialists such that we help you maintain consistency in revenue generation with conducting intensive research and deepened analysis on your pending Accounts Receivables.

We have certified billers and coders to deal with your multispecialty accounts; therefore your outsourcing needs get fulfilled with 24/7 Medical Billing Services.

24/7 Medical Billing Services delivers exceptional medical billing services covering almost all states in the USA up to 50 and round-the-clock support for specialties such as DME, Anesthesia, Home Health services, Pharmacy billing, Mental Health, and Chiropractic. More than this, we cover more than 40 specialties and act as a one-stop solution for all the needs of healthcare practices.

Our medical billing outsourcing services definitely are not costlier than the amount you invest in purchasing medical billing software and hiring skilled billers and coders, for running your medical billing process in-house.

Conclusion

If you have been struggling to overcome your medical billing chaos and looking to generate high revenue at your practice, then you are at the right place. At 24/7 Medical Billing Services, we start with an intensive AR audit to identify and clear your pending ARs and help you focus on your fresh claims and patient care. We render a wide range of services such as medical billing, medical coding, A/R follow-up, credentialing and more, helping you cut down operational costs and save huge upfront.

