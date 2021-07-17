Save a lot on vacation with this VPN for only € 2.64 / month

Summer is finally here and the months of July and August often rhyme with holidays, school or non-school. The opportunity for those who have worked all year to enjoy a well-deserved break, even more so given the current health situation. Sometimes expensive, vacations can be a little cheaper with a VPN. There is a trick to paying for your expenses at the best price without having to move from the sofa.

VPNs quickly turned out to be essential for any internet user who was a little worried. And for good reason, before they offer pleasant secondary services, they offer their users private and secure access to the Internet. In addition to a stable, fast, and secure connection, VPNs can also save you money.

Save on your airline tickets and reservations

And for good reason, you can use a VPN to pay for your plane tickets, hotel reservations, or even vehicle rentals for less. How? “Or what? By simply changing the server you are connected to. Of course, if you live in France, you are in France. But thanks to a VPN, you can pretend you’re in another country. By connecting to a Romanian, Icelandic or American server, you can benefit from the advantages that come with it. And of course the airlines won’t tell you, but the prices of airline tickets are not the same depending on the country.

So if you connect to a foreign server, you can save money if the prices found are lower than those in France. To give you a concrete example, when we look at the online comparator Skyscanner.fr for the ticket prices for a return flight Paris – New York for 2 people with a departure on Saturday 28 August and a return flight on Saturday 4 August. The best flight costs 375 € / person and is in France.

If you do the same search but use a VPN and connect to a US server first, the best flight drops to just € 347 / person. A great economy that can be combined with others. As you might expect, it is possible to use this procedure for a good portion of your cost. And if you don’t see any savings from connecting to a foreign server, just change the country and start the process again. Please note, however, that you must first delete the cookies and your cache. A process that can be done in a few seconds. It is up to you to compare the savings to be taken in order to maximize them.

With over 5,200 servers in 59 countries, NordVPN lets you locate anywhere, anytime. There is no activity register and at the same time it offers a secure and, above all, ultra-fast internet. The fastest VPN in the world (thanks to NordLynx, its technology based on the WireGuard VPN protocol), offers you uninterrupted streaming and a connection with up to 6 devices at the same time with a single account.

In addition, NordVPN recently implemented a feature called “City Locator”. As the name suggests, it allows you to locate a specific city instead of connecting to an entire country without having to select the city in question. In the United States, for example, the cities of New York and San Francisco are 4,129 kilometers away. Connecting to a server nearby will reduce the latency of your connection. And for France, NordVPN recently opened servers in Marseille. You can connect to it directly or automatically (using the “Quick Connect” function) using the server selection tool.

With its easy-to-use application fully available in French for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, NordVPN offers a high quality experience at a minimal price.